Santa Barbara County, CA

Rain welcome despite challenges it created | Kevin Merrill

January of 2023 will surely go down as one of the wettest months in recent history. Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to the folks who lost loved ones along with flood-damaged homes and property. Unfortunately, we became complacent due to the extended drought we have been experiencing over...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Wasting time and money on Los Olivos sewer plan | Guest Commentary

Reminiscent of the disastrous chain of events that led to bankruptcy for the Los Osos sewer project, the five-year odyssey of the Los Olivos Community Service District's sewer plan appears to be headed for implosion under the weight of the LOCSD Board. The LOCSD was voted in to maintain "local...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ojai residents see property damage, washed out roads from storms

Now that recent rains have passed, people in Ventura County are assessing the damage left behind from the storms.In Ojai, Blair Whitten is trying to save what he can from his garage after a massive 100-year-old oak tree sliced it in half, then fell onto part of his house. Most of his belongings were ruined, like his books, his tools and even a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.The tree also damaged part of the roof near the bedroom, which is where he and his wife were when the tree came crashing down. "You hear the cracking, 'What was that?' And all of a sudden it shook the house, it shook the foundation, it shook everything, and then it was over," said Whitten.Just three miles north of Ojai, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department had to evacuate more people in Matilija Canyon by helicopter after piles of rock and mud damaged the road. Deputies are staying in touch with people who chose to stay behind, but they are encouraging everyone to evacuate. 
OJAI, CA
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local animal sanctuary trying to find homes for 12 puppies

Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge. They have 12 puppies from one litter that are...
SANTA MARIA, CA

