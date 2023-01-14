Read full article on original website
Rain welcome despite challenges it created | Kevin Merrill
January of 2023 will surely go down as one of the wettest months in recent history. Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to the folks who lost loved ones along with flood-damaged homes and property. Unfortunately, we became complacent due to the extended drought we have been experiencing over...
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wasting time and money on Los Olivos sewer plan | Guest Commentary
Reminiscent of the disastrous chain of events that led to bankruptcy for the Los Osos sewer project, the five-year odyssey of the Los Olivos Community Service District's sewer plan appears to be headed for implosion under the weight of the LOCSD Board. The LOCSD was voted in to maintain "local...
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
IRS extends tax deadline for Santa Barbara, SLO, Ventura counties in wake of storms
The Internal Revenue Service is granting a one-month tax filing extension to residents and business operators in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties in response to severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides affecting the state. Dozens of areas — including the Central Coast — have been designated as...
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
Historic stone pine tree in Lompoc falls due to rain, damages parked vehicle
A parked vehicle was crushed when a historic Italian stone pine tree fell in Lompoc on the 200 block of South H Street Sunday morning due to recent storm systems that have battered the area. No injuries were reported. The City of Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil explained that...
Thursday sign-up deadline as Santa Barbara County homeless count volunteer
Thursday is the last day for residents to sign up as volunteers for the annual countywide Homeless Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said. The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care is partnering with the county and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community...
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Police chase and helicopter search into Arroyo Grande
Authorities followed the woman from Santa Maria on northbound HWY 101. Neighbors may have heard police helicopters in the Five Cities area at the same time who were assisting in the search.
National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Santa Barbara County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Santa Barbara County active until 1:30 p.m. on Jan 14. The post National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ojai residents see property damage, washed out roads from storms
Now that recent rains have passed, people in Ventura County are assessing the damage left behind from the storms.In Ojai, Blair Whitten is trying to save what he can from his garage after a massive 100-year-old oak tree sliced it in half, then fell onto part of his house. Most of his belongings were ruined, like his books, his tools and even a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.The tree also damaged part of the roof near the bedroom, which is where he and his wife were when the tree came crashing down. "You hear the cracking, 'What was that?' And all of a sudden it shook the house, it shook the foundation, it shook everything, and then it was over," said Whitten.Just three miles north of Ojai, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department had to evacuate more people in Matilija Canyon by helicopter after piles of rock and mud damaged the road. Deputies are staying in touch with people who chose to stay behind, but they are encouraging everyone to evacuate.
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local animal sanctuary trying to find homes for 12 puppies
Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge. They have 12 puppies from one litter that are...
