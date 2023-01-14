ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: MLK Chili Feed returns to New York Elementary School

For the first time in two years, New York Elementary School held an in-person community meal in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students manned the tables at the front of the room as people came in, accepting donations, selling shirts and keeping track of how many were in attendance. At their last count, more than 300 people had checked in.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Ovation! to spotlight talents of students in Lawrence Public Schools

Student musicians, comedians, dancers and more will hit the Lied Center stage Sunday for the seventh annual Ovation! talent show, featuring performers from Lawrence’s middle and high schools. The show, which was originally created by a Lawrence Public Schools student, has annually featured talent from all across the school...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Poet, essayist Ross Gay to deliver lecture at Liberty Hall

People will soon have the opportunity to hear award-winning and New York Times bestselling author Ross Gay speak in person at a free event downtown. The Kenneth A. Spencer Lecture series is returning to Liberty Hall, and Gay will be its first in-person speaker in two years. Gay is a...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Restaurant Week starts Thursday; here’s where to find the specials

Lawrence restaurants are planning exclusive menus and deals for a 10-day culinary event that kicks off Thursday. This year’s is the ninth annual Lawrence Restaurant Week. It will include a wide variety of special menu features at locally owned businesses across town, according to a news release. Some establishments may feature fan favorites; others may have special items and tastings.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

McLain’s Market to close KU campus location after semester

McLain’s Market will close its location on the University of Kansas campus after the semester, according to social media posts from the café Sunday. The announcement that the lease was up for the location at 1420 Crescent Road came “with heavy hearts.”. “We started this journey at...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Multiple new Scooter’s Coffee locations opening soon in Lawrence

With at least two new Scooter’s Coffee locations set to open by the end of March, commuters in south and east Lawrence will have new options for their morning coffee stop. Tony Manzitto, who owns the Scooter’s location at Sixth and Wakarusa, plans to extend the Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee chain’s reach into Lawrence by opening locations on the northwest corner of 23rd and Haskell (946 E. 23rd St.) and the southeast corner of 25th and Iowa (2500 Iowa St.).
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men

Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students

A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy