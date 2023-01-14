Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: MLK Chili Feed returns to New York Elementary School
For the first time in two years, New York Elementary School held an in-person community meal in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students manned the tables at the front of the room as people came in, accepting donations, selling shirts and keeping track of how many were in attendance. At their last count, more than 300 people had checked in.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks & Rec seeks vendors, competitors for first Valentine’s Day market and hot cocoa contest
Couples, singles and foodies alike, rejoice: Valentine’s Day is sure to bring fun for all this year. The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the first annual Valentine’s Day Market and Hot Cocoa Contest, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Feb. 11 at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St.
lawrencekstimes.com
Ovation! to spotlight talents of students in Lawrence Public Schools
Student musicians, comedians, dancers and more will hit the Lied Center stage Sunday for the seventh annual Ovation! talent show, featuring performers from Lawrence’s middle and high schools. The show, which was originally created by a Lawrence Public Schools student, has annually featured talent from all across the school...
lawrencekstimes.com
Poet, essayist Ross Gay to deliver lecture at Liberty Hall
People will soon have the opportunity to hear award-winning and New York Times bestselling author Ross Gay speak in person at a free event downtown. The Kenneth A. Spencer Lecture series is returning to Liberty Hall, and Gay will be its first in-person speaker in two years. Gay is a...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Restaurant Week starts Thursday; here’s where to find the specials
Lawrence restaurants are planning exclusive menus and deals for a 10-day culinary event that kicks off Thursday. This year’s is the ninth annual Lawrence Restaurant Week. It will include a wide variety of special menu features at locally owned businesses across town, according to a news release. Some establishments may feature fan favorites; others may have special items and tastings.
KSN.com
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a couple of miles from the Kansas State Capitol, what used to be a prestigious Black college known by some as the “Tuskegee of the West,” is now a prison. Long-time Topeka activist Curtis Pitts is moving...
lawrencekstimes.com
Community invited to public input sessions with Lawrence school district’s budget planning committee
Lawrence community members are invited to participate in two public input sessions this week to discuss a tentative school district budget proposal that includes four-day school weeks and closures of three schools. During the latest meeting of the Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with working on the district’s budget...
lawrencekstimes.com
McLain’s Market to close KU campus location after semester
McLain’s Market will close its location on the University of Kansas campus after the semester, according to social media posts from the café Sunday. The announcement that the lease was up for the location at 1420 Crescent Road came “with heavy hearts.”. “We started this journey at...
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
lawrencekstimes.com
Multiple new Scooter’s Coffee locations opening soon in Lawrence
With at least two new Scooter’s Coffee locations set to open by the end of March, commuters in south and east Lawrence will have new options for their morning coffee stop. Tony Manzitto, who owns the Scooter’s location at Sixth and Wakarusa, plans to extend the Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee chain’s reach into Lawrence by opening locations on the northwest corner of 23rd and Haskell (946 E. 23rd St.) and the southeast corner of 25th and Iowa (2500 Iowa St.).
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
WIBW
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road between Americus and Bushong in Lyon County is closed as crews attempt to clear food that spilled out of a box truck during an early-morning rollover accident. KVOE reports that just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, emergency crews were called to...
KCTV 5
Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students
A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
