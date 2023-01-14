No injuries after mobile home fire in Lowell Twp.
LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at a mobile home park in Lowell Township Saturday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters from Lowell responded to a fire at Key Heights Village on Sara Street SE near M-21 after a passerby spotted flames.
According to Lowell fire chief Shannon Witherell, the fire started in a bedroom of a single-family mobile home.
There were no injuries and no one was home, he said.
M-21 between Cumberland Avenue and Birmingham SE was closed while firefighters battled the fire. The road was reopened just shortly after 7:40 p.m.
Cascade and Ada fire departments assisted Lowell firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0