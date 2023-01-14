No injuries after mobile home fire in Lowell Twp.

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at a mobile home park in Lowell Township Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters from Lowell responded to a fire at Key Heights Village on Sara Street SE near M-21 after a passerby spotted flames.

According to Lowell fire chief Shannon Witherell, the fire started in a bedroom of a single-family mobile home.

There were no injuries and no one was home, he said.

M-21 between Cumberland Avenue and Birmingham SE was closed while firefighters battled the fire. The road was reopened just shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Cascade and Ada fire departments assisted Lowell firefighters.

Scene of fire at Key Heights Village in Lowell (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

Smoke seen rising from mobile home in Key Heights Village (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

Scene of fire at Key Heights Village in Lowell (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

