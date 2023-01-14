ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

No injuries after mobile home fire in Lowell Twp.

By Brennan Prill
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at a mobile home park in Lowell Township Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters from Lowell responded to a fire at Key Heights Village on Sara Street SE near M-21 after a passerby spotted flames.

According to Lowell fire chief Shannon Witherell, the fire started in a bedroom of a single-family mobile home.

There were no injuries and no one was home, he said.

M-21 between Cumberland Avenue and Birmingham SE was closed while firefighters battled the fire. The road was reopened just shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Cascade and Ada fire departments assisted Lowell firefighters.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EeT1_0kF6uPpm00
    Scene of fire at Key Heights Village in Lowell (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcX11_0kF6uPpm00
    Smoke seen rising from mobile home in Key Heights Village (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qasb_0kF6uPpm00
    Scene of fire at Key Heights Village in Lowell (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Spring Lake Teen Hurt After Crash Into Building in Nunica

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 16, 2023) – An 18-year-old Spring Lake woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash into a building in Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, the unnamed motorist was driving her sedan eastbound on Cleveland Street around 7:30 PM when she apparently suffered a medical emergency. Her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a building near the intersection with Main Street, causing “significant” damage to both the vehicle and the building.
NUNICA, MI
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy