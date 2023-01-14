ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old critically injured after being shot in the neck in Chicago

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

The boy was on the sidewalk when someone in a car drove by and shot him just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 132nd Place, according to the Chicago Police Department.

This is in the city’s Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

The boy was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are still investigating and it’s not clear if any arrests have been made yet.

