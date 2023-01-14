ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Free beer returns to SeaWorld Orlando

By Rachel Tucker
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back a beloved promotion: Free beer !

Park guests over the age of 21 can enjoy a 7-ounce beer from one of the park’s restaurants through January 31.

SeaWorld’s ‘Pipeline’ ride vehicle revealed at Orlando expo

To claim your complimentary brew, just visit Waterway Grill Bar from 11:00 a.m. until one hour prior to the park’s closing time. The promotion is limited to one pour per guest, per day.

The free beer promotion is a nod to when SeaWorld was owned by Anheuser-Busch and free samples were often given out to guests. Busch Gardens – also previously owned by the brewing company – runs similar promotions.

