wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 27-year-old Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
Driver arrested after drugs, gun found in vehicle on I-91 in Hatfield during traffic stop for expired registration
A Vermont man was arrested by State Police on I-91 in Hatfield last week following a traffic stop.
Attempted Murder Parolee Nabbed After Robbery, U-Haul Chase In Troy, Police Say
A man who spent years in prison for attempted murder is facing more time behind bars after allegedly leading police on a highway chase through the region in a U-Haul box truck, authorities said. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were initially called at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, with...
Inmate arrested for allegedly promoting contraband in prison
An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
WRGB
Two arrested, each facing 91 counts of burglary in storage unit break-ins
PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a break in at a Duanesburg storage unit facility. According to investigators, back on November 1st, at around 2:00 PM, Troopers responded after reports of a break in at Superior Storage in Duanesburg. Investigators...
Pittsfield police seek help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in Ski Area incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying two suspects.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
ACSO: Inmate adds charges after contraband was found
Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.
3 Kids Found In Car Of Drugged Driver In Watervliet, Police Say
A 29-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving high on drugs with children in the car, authorities said. Albany County resident Michael Smith, of Cohoes, was arrested following a traffic stop in Watervliet late Monday night, Jan. 9, according to Watervliet Police. Officers stopped Smith at...
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
WRGB
Shot-Spotter technology helps Pittsfield respond to potential shootings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is looking into how effective technology can be when it comes to fighting crime. We take a look at Pittsfield, where Shot-Spotter activations tell police where they should respond for a potential shooting. Technology has impacted many ways of life, and for the...
