ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 27-year-old Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton

RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
RIPTON, VT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy