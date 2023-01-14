ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

JCSD busts one for trafficking controlled substance

Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested Patrick Francis, age 44 of Laurel, on January 11th on a charge of Trafficking A Controlled Substance. JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Francis' residence and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl. Francis was out on bond on a previous trafficking charge involving 106 dosage units of fentanyl and possession of several firearms.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the holiday weekend, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies made some felony arrests and illegal drug seizures. According to PCSO, The arrests were made in several areas of the county connected to routine traffic stops. They include:. *(A photo or name listed below does...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person and 10 dogs were killed overnight in a Soso community housefire. The Jones County Fire Council (JCFC) reported the fire occurred at a residence on Hwy 29 N, near the intersection of John Hill Road, around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Three...
SOSO, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 43-year-old Gerrod D. Ball entered his plea of guilty in Circuit Court. According to the district attorney’s office,...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County car crash

Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Jones...
WTOK-TV

I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
MERIDIAN, MS
WKRG News 5

3 Greene County businesses licensed to grow medical marijuana

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three businesses in Greene County are among the facilities licensed to grow medical marijuana, according to the state’s latest data. The Jan. 13 report lists all the businesses licensed to cultivate, process, test and transport medical marijuana in the state. Only cultivation licenses have been issued so far in Greene […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
ELLISVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy