WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
impact601.com
JCSD busts one for trafficking controlled substance
Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested Patrick Francis, age 44 of Laurel, on January 11th on a charge of Trafficking A Controlled Substance. JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Francis' residence and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl. Francis was out on bond on a previous trafficking charge involving 106 dosage units of fentanyl and possession of several firearms.
WDAM-TV
HPD wants drivers to “Park Smart” to help eliminate car burglaries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Leave keys in your car overnight, and it could give criminals an opportunity to steal your possessions. Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to “‘Park Smart,” lock the your vehicle and taking valuables inside of the home. Doing so, It could help prevent...
WDAM-TV
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
WDAM-TV
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
WDAM-TV
Former Ole Miss player and alleged accomplice given $100K bond following kidnapping charges
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and NFL player, as well as his alleged accomplice, have been given a $100,000 bond following kidnapping charges stemming from an incident last week. At a court hearing on Tuesday, Jerrell Powe, who lives in Mississippi, and Gavin Bates of California were...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the holiday weekend, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies made some felony arrests and illegal drug seizures. According to PCSO, The arrests were made in several areas of the county connected to routine traffic stops. They include:. *(A photo or name listed below does...
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person and 10 dogs were killed overnight in a Soso community housefire. The Jones County Fire Council (JCFC) reported the fire occurred at a residence on Hwy 29 N, near the intersection of John Hill Road, around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Three...
WDAM-TV
Columbia man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 43-year-old Gerrod D. Ball entered his plea of guilty in Circuit Court. According to the district attorney’s office,...
WDAM-TV
Jones County car crash
Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Jones...
Mississippi man, two dogs, eight puppies die in house fire as he tries to rescue animals
A Jones County man and the family’s 10 dogs died in a house fire Monday near the Soso community. According to Jones County fire officials, Khanh Van Duong was able to make sure his wife and daughter escaped but remained in the house while attempting to rescue two adult dogs and eight puppies.
WTOK-TV
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
3 Greene County businesses licensed to grow medical marijuana
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three businesses in Greene County are among the facilities licensed to grow medical marijuana, according to the state’s latest data. The Jan. 13 report lists all the businesses licensed to cultivate, process, test and transport medical marijuana in the state. Only cultivation licenses have been issued so far in Greene […]
WDAM-TV
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
Comments / 1