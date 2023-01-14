Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school posts more job openings
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
News Channel Nebraska
Mayor introduces Duvall as newest member of police force
NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette introduced new Nebraska City police officer Dean DuVall Jr. at Monday’s council meeting. DuVall is a former graduate of Nebraska City High School. He studied education and criminal justice at Central Christian College of Kansas. He worked in corrections in Lincoln and Tecumseh and was most recently a sheriff’s deputy in Kimball County.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm warning: Otoe , Cass, Mills County, Ia
OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cass, Otoe and Saline counties. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are hazards in the warning, which includes Mills County in Iowa. Heaviest precipitation is expected to fall between noon and 8 p.m. today. The weather...
News Channel Nebraska
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Solar plant proposed for Plattsmouth river bottom
PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Public Power District updated the Plattsmouth City Council Monday on a community solar power project that could re-purpose land that is being deserted due to the catastrophic flooding of 2019. NPPD recommends GRNE Solar of Lincoln as the developer and says the optimum size is a...
News Channel Nebraska
Should the NC Air Authority dissolve? Question before city commissioners tonight
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Airport Authority is seeking city commissioners’ input regarding capital investments, including a fuel farm, six more T-hangars and a new corporate hangar. The authority reports that if it uses its on-hand funds for the highest priority, the fuel farm, it would then seek...
News Channel Nebraska
$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Bellevue Police arrest man wanted out of South Dakota
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Authorities in Bellevue arrested a wanted South Dakota suspect on Sunday. The Bellevue Police Department said that around 9:30 a.m., officers responded the Walmart in an effort to find a suspect who was wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. The police said that...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple stolen items reportedly found in Lincoln man's possession
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was arrested after multiple stolen items were reportedly found with him. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Sark Mini Storage, 1901 W O St., around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported larceny. Officers said the caller reported using...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker QB Gebbia transferring to Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Husker quarterback is heading back to the Big Ten. According to Rivals, Tristan Gebbia is transferring from Oregon State to Ohio State. The southern California native began his career with the Huskers after being recruited by Mike Riley. Gebbia left during Scott Frost's first season...
News Channel Nebraska
Man with reported double legal BAC levels arrested after multi-vehicle collision in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A collision that involved six vehicles led to the arrest of a reportedly intoxicated man in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said an officer reportedly saw a collision around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 13. at 10th/11th St. and O St. Police said the officer reported seeing a...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm-, drug-related charges puts Omaha man in prison for 5 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Five years in prison was given to an Omaha man after he was convicted for firearm- and drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Gary Ross, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 13. He was charged for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ross received a term of 61 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested on multiple charges for shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha announced the arrest of a 29-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday. Monday morning, the Omaha Police Department said that they arrested 29-year-old Chuol Pan. Pan was arrested for felony assault, attempted felony assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska volleyball signee named 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Nebraska volleyball recruit is garnering national attention. 6-foot-2 outside hitter Harper Murray, who is currently committed to Nebraska was named the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday. The award, which recognizes the nation's best high school athlete, not only awards outstanding athletic excellence...
News Channel Nebraska
Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
