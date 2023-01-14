ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans

It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in New Orleans – (With Cheesy Photos)

Looking for the best pizza in New Orleans in 2023? Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because New Orleans is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar has 'Bible belt cuisine at its finest'

Smoked out back and full of flavor, the brisket at Brown Butter Southern Restaurant is featured in a variety of dishes at the locally owned restaurant. Brown Butter says it offers "Bible belt cuisine at its finest." For lunch or dinner, cuts of the old smoked brisket are paired with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread or braised greens for a comforting meal.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Crawfish prices expected to drop soon as season escalates

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - At Perino’s Boiling Pot, the kitchen has been serving more and more bright red, boiled crawfish for hungry customers. And as crawfish season picks up, the Westbank seafood spot is expecting demand to rise, as is the Westwego shrimp lot. “I’ve come here for a...
WESTWEGO, LA
WWL

Irvin Mayfield added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after early prison release

NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after being released from prison ahead of his full sentence. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, who was serving a one-year prison sentence for diverting $1.3 million in charity funds to personal accounts, was released months early and was added to the Lundi Gras Festival's lineup, according to offbeat.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Krewe of Nyx looking for new members to roll in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Nyx plans to be back on the parade route in 2022 and they’re looking for new members following a controversial year. “Actually, in the last couple months, membership has been growing exponentially,” said spokesman Doug Sunseri. Last year, many Nyx...
klax-tv.com

‘Katrina Babies’ documentary screening, Q&A with filmmaker Feb. 6 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – New Orleans native Edward Buckles is coming to Natchitoches to screen his award-winning documentary “Katrina Babies” at Northwestern State University. The ground-breaking director, who won two awards at the Tribeca Film Festival and was recently featured on the digital cover of TIME magazine, takes an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

JPAS Announces List of Early 2023 Shows

Get Some Culture at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has announced a list of productions that will be taking place in 2023, ranging from pageants, folk dances, tribute concerts, ballet. The shows will take place at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, which opened in 2015...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Baby's serves sweet and savory baked goods in Marigny

When sisters Elizabeth and Natalia Hess moved to New Orleans in 2009, they talked about opening a coffee shop/bar together. Elizabeth Hess had worked in the front of the house of restaurants since she was 15, and her sister was an accomplished baker. Their grandparents had a restaurant and bar in their hometown of Milwaukee, so hospitality was in their genes. But as sometimes happens, life got in the way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.

Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
CENTRAL, LA
myneworleans.com

Baroness on Baronne Now Opened for Lunch

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Partners Camille Whitworth and Sidney Webb announce new offerings at their establishment at 339 Baronne St. The duo has brought a fun and convenient lunch & happy hour menu to downtown New Orleans. The menu has a little bit of everything: gourmet pizzas, charcuterie,...
CREOLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

