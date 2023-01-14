ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul has received almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs and updates.

The Arts Partnership announced that it had received $3.9 million in federal grant money for the Ordway on Friday. The Arts Partnership is a collaboration between Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Schubert Club.

The money will be used for repairs to the venue's roof, as well as improve its lighting inside. The center, which has been open for 38 years, has experienced leaks on its roof throughout the winter.

“Just like any other building, the Ordway requires regular upgrades to ensure its safety and vibrancy – and these updates are long overdue,” Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington said in a statement.

The Arts Partnership originally began addressing the repairs and updates in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic later delayed the projects.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents the area, advocated for the funding along with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, according to the Arts Partnership.

“Minnesota’s Fourth District is home to a thriving arts and humanities community,” McCollum said in a statement.

“The Ordway provides significant cultural value for so many, and I’m proud to bring in federal funding for upgrades to ensure it can continue to give Minnesotans opportunities to be engaged, entertained, and inspired.”

Bring Me The News

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

Courtesy of JB Vang Partners, Inc. / city of Saint Paul. The City of St. Paul has officially approved a developer to transform the historic Hamm's Brewery complex. JB Vang Partners Inc. was unanimously approved by the city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority to be the exclusive developer for the project, after it was tentatively approved by a city selection committee in December.
SAINT PAUL, MN
