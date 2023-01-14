Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Lauren Boebert Lands Powerful Position Despite Trashing McCarthy
The outspoken Colorado Republican got a key position on the House Oversight Committee Tuesday even after publicly opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments after Democrats kicked them off
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have reinstated far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona on committees again after Democrats stripped them of that privilege in 2021, multiple GOP sources said. The GOP Steering Committee, which doles out committee gavels and seats, voted to give Greene...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Jill Biden needs 'no further treatment' for non-cancerous lesion, doctor says
First lady Jill Biden will need "no further treatment" after a lesion removed from her left eyelid last week was found to be non-cancerous, according to doctors.
Texas AG to halt most of Citi's municipal offerings on gun law row
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has discriminated against the firearms sector, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, making a decision that "has the effect" of halting the bank's ability to underwrite most municipal bond offerings in Texas.
WDBJ7.com
Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate Finance Committee has voted down legislation that would have completed the repeal of the grocery tax. Last year, the General Assembly eliminated the state’s share, but the local grocery tax remained in place. Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) introduced legislation that would...
Comments / 1