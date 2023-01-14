ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Missing teen found safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Set goals and stick to them

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now in mid-January - and close to January 19, which is also known as “Quitters Day.”. Studies have shown that two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month. So, if you’re one of the many who have set a New Year’s resolution - how are you doing??
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home offers tips on preparing for retirement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some people, retirement may feel like it’s too far in the future to start thinking about. But experts say now is the time to set your future self up for success. Here @ Home welcomes Patrick Ayers, President and CEO of Ayers Financial Services,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home

Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Surgery for skin cancer helps preserve tissue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery. Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities. “When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

How to escape a car in floodwater

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Two people are still missing after a car tried to cross the Rockfish River in Nelson County last month. Officials say the driver ran through the running water, and the car was pulled into the river by a strong current. According to the National Weather...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teens reported missing from Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing. Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15 and Keira Millner, 14. Keira was last reported seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying one...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon left one resident and a pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation...
ROANOKE, VA

