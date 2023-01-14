Read full article on original website
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Pediatric Dentists Headed to Carilion
“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle Blogger Scaggs Writes Book.
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic launches program to bring more pediatric dentists to the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the Roanoke Valley, the need for pediatric dentists is rising, but there aren’t enough providers to meet that demand. Carilion Clinic is partnering with Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation to bring in more pediatric dentists to southwest Virginia. There’s going to be a new...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
WDBJ7.com
Set goals and stick to them
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now in mid-January - and close to January 19, which is also known as “Quitters Day.”. Studies have shown that two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month. So, if you’re one of the many who have set a New Year’s resolution - how are you doing??
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home offers tips on preparing for retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some people, retirement may feel like it’s too far in the future to start thinking about. But experts say now is the time to set your future self up for success. Here @ Home welcomes Patrick Ayers, President and CEO of Ayers Financial Services,...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
Virginia Tech vets save former police dog that swallowed toy
Bobbi Conner, an associate professor and director of emergency and critical care at the teaching hospital, led the surgery on Thor. With 20 to 30 people involved, including senior faculty, technicians, interns, residents and veterinary students, Conner said the effort to save Thor was a reflection of the teamwork at the hospital.
WDBJ7.com
More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
wfxrtv.com
Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
WDBJ7.com
Surgery for skin cancer helps preserve tissue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery. Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean...
WDBJ7.com
Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities. “When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”
WSET
Lynchburg Daily Bread gifted $108,000 to add new van, create full-time driver position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Daily Bread has received a generous gift from an area partner to expand its services and further feed the hungry. Aetna Better Health of Virginia has donated $108,000 towards adding a new Daily Bread van, creating a new full-time driver position, and purchasing healthy foods and vegetables.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students making giant LOVE sign for Gretna
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - High school welding students at the Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center are creating a massive display of love for the town of Gretna. They began working on the 10-foot-tall, 24-foot-wide Virginia LOVEworks sign last semester. “This is a project where students can apply their skills...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
WDBJ7.com
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
wfxrtv.com
How to escape a car in floodwater
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Two people are still missing after a car tried to cross the Rockfish River in Nelson County last month. Officials say the driver ran through the running water, and the car was pulled into the river by a strong current. According to the National Weather...
WDBJ7.com
Teens reported missing from Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing. Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15 and Keira Millner, 14. Keira was last reported seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying one...
WDBJ7.com
Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon left one resident and a pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation...
