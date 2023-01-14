Seahawks at 49ers FIGHT! LOOK: Playoff Game Gets Nasty (Dirty?)

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 14 FIGHT! The 49ers and the Seahawks?

It's tight.

And it's a fight.

The 49ers have taken a third-quarter lead, 23-17, in this playoff matchup ... with things getting chippy during the drive when the 49ers appeared to take issue with Seattle safety Johnathan Abram "putting a twist'' on the ankle of star Deebo Samuel after a 21-yard gain.

The 49ers scored five plays later. ...

With the chippiness likely to continue ...

JAN 12 BAD WEATHER? Saturday's playoff game between the Seahawks and the 49ers might very well include inclement weather as a factor.

Rain in the Bay? AccuWeather predicts a 98-percent chance of that.

Wind in the Bay? Yes, maybe even 29-MPH winds.

Does that mean this meeting might have to be a run-to-win contest? If so, Christian McCaffrey of the Niners is probably fine with that ... and award-winning rookie Ken Walker III of the Seahawks probably is as well .

JAN 3 BILLS VS. BENGALS REMAINS POSTPONED

The Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week in wake of the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the league announced Tuesday.

Here's the full statement:

The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday's game and was administered medical attention after it was later revealed that he had suffered cardiac arrest. He remained in critical condition at the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

DEC 25 RUSSELL'S THE WORST? The Los Angeles Rams' 51-14 Christmas crushing of Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos reduced the former Seattle QB's new team to 4-11. But in some ways, this marked a new low.

Wilson didn't belong on the same field with Baker Mayfield. ... causing our guys at Rams Digest SI, covering the game, to suggest that Russ is "the crummiest QB in the NFL.''

Mayfield, remember, was dumped outright by Carolina but now, off waivers, continues to climb from the scrapheap to offer promise, here finishing a wildly efficient 24 of 28 for 230 yards and two TD tosses.

And Wilson? He was part of a Broncos offense that gave up four interceptions and six sacks. ('Hawk-turned-Ram bobby Wagner had one of each on his unfortunate old pal Wilson.)

Writes Rams SI: "Wilson's Broncos are going nowhere in a painfully plodding manner, making this humiliation largely watchable in the way of a slow-motion train wreck.''

OK, maybe Wilson isn't "the crummiest.'' But the Broncos' trade for him?

Yeah. To the delight of Seahawks fans ... the crummiest.

DEC 24 HOMER QUESTIONABLE Seattle Seahawks backup running Travis Homer is questionable to return vs. the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon with an ankle injury.

Homer's injury occurred in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Seahawks trailing 7-0.

DeeJay Dallas will fill in for Homer as the No. 2 running back until Homer is able to return.

DEC 21 FOUR TO PRO BOWL The Seattle Seahawks will be represented in the 2023 Pro Bowl by four players , the NFL announced. Quandre Diggs and Jason Myers will be going back, and a pair of first-timers - the vet QB Geno Smith and the rookie corner Tariq Woolen - will be joining them.

DEC 21 FRANCO PASSES AWAY Franco Harris, the former Steelers all-time great who finished his Hall of Fame career with the Seahawks, has passed away at the age of 72.

Harris, the running back known in the football world for “The Immaculate Reception,'' was part of four Steelers Super Bowl winners. Harris played 13 years in the NFL – 12 with the Steelers and one with the Seahawks in 1984 before the nine-time Pro Bowler retired.

Harris' death comes on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the play that marked Pittsburgh jump to title contention NFL’s elite and just before this weekend's plan to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of the Steelers game against the Las Vegas Raiders - the same team he victimized with the wild carom-catch for a winning TD in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972.

DEC 20 TREADWELL SIGNED

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been elevated from the practice squad to the Seahawks roster three times this season, meaning a decision is due: Call him up again and he's eventually subjected to waivers. Or ...

Sign Treadwell to the active roster, which ESPN reports is now in the works on Tuesday.

Treadwell, Minnesota's first-round pick in 2016, has one catch for one yard in his three appearances this year and has helped on special teams.

DEC 15 LOCKET INJURED

During their crushing defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks may have also suffered a devastating personnel loss, with wideout Tyler Lockett being forced to leave the game with a broken index finger.

Pete Carroll updated the media on Lockett's status following the game.

Carroll expects Lockett to miss time due to the injury.

"I can't even fathom it," Carrol said. "I can't fathom playing without Tyler."

DEC 13 MISSING DEEBO The San Francisco 49ers are 9-4 and in the driver's seat in the NFC West as they approach Thursday's visit to Seattle. It's all feel-good ... maybe even eventually for do-it-all star Deebo Samuel.

He left Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter with what looked like a leg injury. ... and the famously tough and talented Samuel was carted away in tears.

But now it's possible that Samuel - who has issues with his knee and ankle - may make it back sometime before the end of the season.

The 49ers have some breathing room in the division, with Seattle at 7-6 chasing . Samuel will be watching on Thursday, but as the playoffs approach? Deebo - who has caught 54 passes for 612 yards and two touchdowns this season while also rushing 41 times for 228 yards and three scores - will merit watching.

DEC 11 WILSON CONCUSSION Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game against the Chiefs with a concussion on Sunday, all part of the Broncos' 34-28 loss.

Wilson has experienced a dismal season for the 3-10 Broncos since orchestrating his way out of Seattle via a blockbuster trade.

First-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson is now entered into the concussion protocol. His status for the game next Sunday against Arizona is uncertain.

“He was fighting the whole game. I give him so much credit,” Hackett said of Wilson. “He was playing really well.”

DEC 11 WOODS OUT The Seattle Seahawks appear to be without one of their best defensive linemen for the rest of their Sunday matchup with the Carolina Panthers, with Al Woods listed as doubtful to return with a heel injury, per Seahawks Public Relations.

The Seahawks trailed 20-14 at the time of the injury.

DEC 10 LAQUON UP The Seattle Seahawks have made a trio of roster moves in advance of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, including the elevation of receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

With injuries to Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, Tony Jones and elevated Godwin Igwebuike are in play at running back,

Additionally, Jon Rhattigan has been activated off the PUP list.

DEC. 6 SEAHAWKS SIGN WAYNE GALLMAN

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly added some running depth to their offense on Tuesday, signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad.

Gallman comes in at a position of need for the Seahawks, who are already short at the position. Not to mention that starting running back Ken Walker III is currently battling an ankle injury.

Originally drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Gallman spent four seasons in New York rushing 338 times for 1,444 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 43 games, with 14 starts.

Last season, Gallman spent time on both the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings playing in eight games and rushing 28 times 104 yards.

He was also briefly on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad earlier this season.

DEC. 4 JIMMY GAROPPOLO CARTED OFF In a matchup against the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury after their opening drive.

Labeled as questionable to return, if Garoppolo remains out and misses significant time it will have a big impact on the NFC West race.

For the Seahawks, who currently find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoffs, the 49ers being forced to rely on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy could be a boost that they need to win the division.

NOV 30 RUSS LOSES IT Russell Wilson has the trade he wanted and he has a $250 million contract.

What he does not have with the 3-8 Denver Broncos? The locker room.

“Russ has lost some people around that team. He has lost some people in that locker room," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

It's worth noting that Pelissero isn't in the business of gossip, nor is he "anti-Wilson.'' That makes this a real problem for Wilson - who has just eight touchdowns and five interceptions through 10 games this season - and for the Broncos, who gave up a gold mine in trade but team has now lost each of its last three games.

NOV 26 TREADWELL ELEVATED

Looking for additional wide receiver depth, the Seattle Seahawks have elevated former Jaguars and Vikings pass catcher Laquon Treadwell to the active roster.

Last season in Jacksonville, Treadwell has 33 catches on 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown in 12 games, with seven starts.

NOV 20 DK FINED Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been fined $29,785 by the NFL for "unsportsmanlike conduct'' penalty in last week's loss to the Bucs in Germany.

Metcalf was flagged in that game for "arguing with an official'' (if you could call it that) over an uncalled defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone.

Metcalf finished with a team high 71 receiving yards on six catches. ... and now during the team's bye has to cough up almost $30,000 for a finger-point.

NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it.

“I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.

The Seahawks are 6-3 and Menefee, host of "FOX NFL Sunday'' and the Seahawks preseason TV play-by-play announcer, said he thought they might be lucky to win six games total.

Menefee specifically mentioned coach Pete Carroll, saying "He was excited about this team'' at camp and that maybe we all should have picked up on that. And he mentioned Geno Smith, a surprise MVP candidate.

“I’m happy for him, I genuinely am because I think it’s a great comeback story,” Menefee said of the QB.

NOVEMBER 1 SEAHAWKS WAIVE SIDNEY JONES

The Seattle Seahawks have waived veteran cornerback Sidney Jones, after the conclusion of Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline.

The Seahawks had attempted to move Jones before the deadline, but were unable to do so.

In two seasons with the Seahawks, Jones played in 19 games, starting 11, with 66 tackles, and 10 pass deflections.

OCTOBER 25 SEAHAWKS RELEASE TWO FROM PRACTICE SQUAD

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they have released running back Godwin Igwebuike and linebacker Christian Jones from the practice squad.

Igwebuike emerged as an underrated depth piece at running back for the Detroit Lions. Last season, he rushed 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 60 yards.

Jones appeared in three games this season after three elevations from the practice squad.

OCTOBER 20 STAR RB HEADING TO NFC WEST

The Carolina Panthers have found a trade partner for star running back, Christian McCaffrey - the San Francisco 49ers.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers will be sending McCaffrey to the Seahawks' NFC West rivals in exchange for multiple second-day picks.

The Rams and Bills were also said to be in the running for McCaffrey

Just last week against the Rams , McCaffrey had 158 yards from scrimmage in 20 total touches. And for the season, the Stanford product has 670 yards from scrimmage on 118 touches, with three touchdowns, in an otherwise anemic offense.

OCT 19 PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES The Seahawks made two practice squad moves on Wednesday. Seattle signed former WSU standout WR Easop Winston to their practice squad and released Kevin Kassis to make room for Winston.

Winston caught 137 balls for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Cougars over 26 games and spent time with the Rams and Saints before arriving in Seattle.

OCT 18 SEATTLE SIGNING The Seahawks on Tuesday had in for a visit veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler and provided workouts to Notre Dame QB Jack Coan, receivers Dai'Jean Dixon, Dazz Newsome and Easop Winston (of Washington State) and have decided to sign Winston to the practice squad.

OCT 17 NFC WEST TRADE

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers via trade.

Anderson, who played in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks.

"I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game. I've never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don't see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

OCT 12 MARINERS/SEAHAWKS GAMEPLAN SET

The contingency plans for the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals' kick-off time have now officially been set.

In the event that the Seattle Mariners American League Divisional Playoffs Series vs. the Houston Astros goes to four games, the kickoff time will be moved from 1:05 pm PT, to 2:30 PM PT, according to reports.

Houston currently leads the series 1-0 and could sweep the five-game series by winning the next two games, negating the necessity of the time change.

Should the Mariners win one of the next two games, the first pitch for Game 4 of their series will be at 1:07 pm PT.

OCT 10 GAME TIME MOVED?

According to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks are in discussions to move the kickoff time of their Sunday matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, so as not to conflict with Game 4 of the Seattle Mariners MLB Divisional series against the Houston Astros.

Carroll says Seahawks are discussing all options, should the times' conflict with one another.

OCT 9 WALKER HOUSE CALL

In relief of his injured teammate Rashaad Penny, Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker has already made a major impact in the game thus far against the Saints, breaking free for a 69-yard touchdown run to give Seattle a brief 32-31 lead in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the Saints responded with a long Taysom Hill touchdown run of their own on the very next drive, and moved up 39-32 after the two point conversion.

OCT 9 PENNY OUT The Seattle Seahawks are down a running back in their game against the New Orleans Saints as running back Rashaad Penny sustained a lower leg injury in the game and was carted off.

The Seattle Seahawks may be down a running back in their game against the New Orleans Saints today. Running back Rashaad Penny potentially suffered a lower leg injury in the game. He was able to make it to the sideline but had to be helped to the bench by teammates to get checked out by trainers.

Penny had eight carries for 54 yards before getting hurt and now gives way to at least in part the rookie Kenneth Walker III.

OCTOBER 7 SAINTS NAME ANDY DALTON STARTING QB VS. SEAHAWKS

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints this weekend after starter Jameis Winston was ruled out for the second straight week with a back and hip injury.

Dalton made his Saints debut last week in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalton completed over 70 percent of his passes and threw for 236 yards and a touchdown in a 28-25 loss.

The Saints and Seahawks play at 10 a.m. in New Orleans on Sunday.

OCTOBER 6 ROSTER MOVES

Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return..

Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad, signing center Joey Hunt, and cut DB Quandre Mosely from the practice squad.

SEPTEMBER 28 SEAHAWKS PLACE HOMER ON IR

The Seattle Seahawks have placed running back Travis Homer on IR, following a rib injury he sustained on Sunday against the Falcons.

To replace Homer, the Seahawks added cornerback Xavier Crawford to the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks also signed running back Godwin Igwebuike and fullback Cullen Gillaspia to the practice squad.

SEPTEMBER 20 SEAHAWKS SEND CB TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Following their 27-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks have sent cornerback Xavier Crawford back to the practice squad.

Crawford was elevated to the active roster for the matchup with the 49ers.

SEPTEMBER 13 SEAHAWKS ROOKIE RB TO MAKE DEBUT

Per Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who missed the team's season-opening win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football this week, will make his NFL debut next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“(Walker) is going to be out there this week ,” Carroll told 710 ESPN in Seattle.

Before being selected in the second round by Seattle, Walker was a Heisman finalist last season with the Michigan State Spartans, rushing for 1,636 yards on the year.

