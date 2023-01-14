ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

97ZOK

WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear

I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Popeyes Workers Protest Dire Working Conditions

Workers with the Fight for $15 and a Union spoke out during a protest on Tuesday, about the dangerous working conditions in two Milwaukee Popeyes stores. Workers have been concerned about unsafe conditions such as busted water pipes, mouse droppings, and no heat inside the restaurant's lobbies for months when the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a temporary closure order at the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side

MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter road salt seeping into drinking water, researchers say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan source drinking water for about a million people in southeast Wisconsin. Researchers say salt from winter storms is seeping into it and, ultimately, into your home. "We have a huge problem with too much road salt getting into our waters," said Cheryl...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Interactive bus stops aims to fight gun violence

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. It’s an issue city leaders and community members said they will continue to combat. One Milwaukee mother is helping people impacted by gun violence share their stories. Debra Gillispe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend

RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RACINE, WI

