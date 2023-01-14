Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear
I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Popeyes Workers Protest Dire Working Conditions
Workers with the Fight for $15 and a Union spoke out during a protest on Tuesday, about the dangerous working conditions in two Milwaukee Popeyes stores. Workers have been concerned about unsafe conditions such as busted water pipes, mouse droppings, and no heat inside the restaurant's lobbies for months when the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a temporary closure order at the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive.
CBS 58
'I'm tired of staying home': Neighbors create safe walking group on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of east side residents are connecting in hopes of making their daily walks a little safer. Community strolls are being organized through a new Facebook group after multiple incidents. The idea was sparked after several people recently posted in the East Side Neighborhood-Milwaukee Facebook page...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side
MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
spectrumnews1.com
MBA hosts Homebuilding & Remodeling Show as home construction in Wisconsin slowed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Although the U.S. Housing Market has not recovered from the pandemic, the Metropolitan Builders Association believes its 2023 Homebuilding and Remodeling show shows there is a lot happening in the industry in the Milwaukee area. The last report from the Wisconsin Builders Association said home...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter road salt seeping into drinking water, researchers say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan source drinking water for about a million people in southeast Wisconsin. Researchers say salt from winter storms is seeping into it and, ultimately, into your home. "We have a huge problem with too much road salt getting into our waters," said Cheryl...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
CBS 58
Local carpentry business finds temporary workshop after 'shady' renovation job
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local carpentry business has found a temporary workshop after what they call a shady renovation job. The company She Slangs Wood, which is female-owned, was born during the pandemic and has faced several hardships. That was until an area art company stepped in to help build a new future.
spectrumnews1.com
Interactive bus stops aims to fight gun violence
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. It’s an issue city leaders and community members said they will continue to combat. One Milwaukee mother is helping people impacted by gun violence share their stories. Debra Gillispe...
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Cinnamon and Sugar!
Cinnamon and Sugar are a bonded pair of rabbits staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Comments / 3