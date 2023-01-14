Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
kiss951.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
wpde.com
Young boy meets hero during North Myrtle Beach vacation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A young Myrtle Beach vacationer was met with a pleasant surprise as he ran into Sgt. Johnson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Trevor was sure to let Sgt. Johnson know that he hopes to one day become a Virginia State Trooper. Once...
wpde.com
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
WMBF
It’s time to celebrate the pig at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join them on January 21st between 9 AM and 12 PM at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm to celebrate the pig!. Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.
wpde.com
Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
country1037fm.com
Hidden Speakeasy Inside Little River, South Carolina Distillery
Ever wonder what it was like to live in the days of Prohibition? A hidden speakeasy inside a Little River distillery gives you a glimpse. The Sun News reports Twelve 33 Distillery has opened its secret room to the public for a limited time. We love Twelve 33 Distillery. We usually try to visit at least once when we vacation in nearby Myrtle Beach. It’s a great and inviting spot with the most delicious cocktail flights. The “speakeasy” is located behind the tasting room wall of the distillery. To add to the mystique, it’s controlled by an electromagnetic lock. Plus, guests will notice red velvet seats, an antique cash register and a 1920s phone.
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
wpde.com
Future of RIDE IV project discussed during Carolina Forest Civic Association
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Civic Association held its monthly meeting Wednesday night to talk about the future of Ride IV projects. These projects include county-wide road improvements such as the potential to widen Carolina Forest Boulevard. Community members heard from Ride 4 Chairman Wayne Gray...
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
Crash with possible injuries blocks traffic near Conway-Horry County Airport
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash with possible injuries is blocking traffic in the area of Highway 378 and Airport Road west of Conway, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. It happened at about noon, the department’s online incidents map showed. The area is near the Conway-Horry County Airport. No additional […]
wpde.com
Forest management project to close popular Georgetown Co. bikeway for several weeks
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular bikeway in Georgetown County will be closed for several weeks as the crews work to remove trees and conduct a controlled burn as part of a forest management project. The Waccamaw Neck Bikeway will be closed on either side of the gates...
country1037fm.com
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
wpde.com
First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
wpde.com
Man accused of killing NC woman he met online arrested by Myrtle Beach police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. have arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Dept. William Haven Hicks is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and...
AOL Corp
Where to find nature undisturbed by Myrtle Beach’s rapid growth. A guide to local hikes.
Myrtle Beach is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. New subdivisions seem to spring up overnight. New shopping centers appear to fill every open space. For nature lovers, the press of development can seem claustrophobic. But there are still acres of preserved forest and marsh land to...
wpde.com
2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
WMBF
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 501. Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.
WMBF
Highway 17 Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area. The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
