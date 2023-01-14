ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

kiss951.com

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

It’s time to celebrate the pig at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join them on January 21st between 9 AM and 12 PM at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm to celebrate the pig!. Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
MARION COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Hidden Speakeasy Inside Little River, South Carolina Distillery

Ever wonder what it was like to live in the days of Prohibition? A hidden speakeasy inside a Little River distillery gives you a glimpse. The Sun News reports Twelve 33 Distillery has opened its secret room to the public for a limited time. We love Twelve 33 Distillery. We usually try to visit at least once when we vacation in nearby Myrtle Beach. It’s a great and inviting spot with the most delicious cocktail flights. The “speakeasy” is located behind the tasting room wall of the distillery. To add to the mystique, it’s controlled by an electromagnetic lock. Plus, guests will notice red velvet seats, an antique cash register and a 1920s phone.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far

Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

