Osceola County, FL

Dunkin’ Shines Gold with $27,000 Grant to Bring Joy to Kids Battling Cancer at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Dunkin’ gave guests a sweet way to shine gold and support kids battling illness during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month last September. Dunkin’ has now allocated $27,000 to be granted locally to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to...
ORLANDO, FL
OBC Champions to be crowned, Osceola Grapplers In State Duals Elite 8

Two Orange Belt Conference championships will be contested this week as tournaments will be held in both boys’ soccer and girls’ basketball, while the Osceola boys wrestling team will compete for a state championship this weekend when they host the 5th Annual FHSAA State Dual Championship meet on Jan. 20-21.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

