Dunkin’ Shines Gold with $27,000 Grant to Bring Joy to Kids Battling Cancer at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Dunkin’ gave guests a sweet way to shine gold and support kids battling illness during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month last September. Dunkin’ has now allocated $27,000 to be granted locally to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to...
Florida Department of Health in Osceola County to Distribute Narcan Nasal Spray kits
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County (FDOH-Osceola) is announcing the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at...
OBC Champions to be crowned, Osceola Grapplers In State Duals Elite 8
Two Orange Belt Conference championships will be contested this week as tournaments will be held in both boys’ soccer and girls’ basketball, while the Osceola boys wrestling team will compete for a state championship this weekend when they host the 5th Annual FHSAA State Dual Championship meet on Jan. 20-21.
Man fatally shoots another man over $5000, then drives him to the hospital, Osceola sheriff says
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night. Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said that 42-year-old Gany Djurabayev was arrested following the shooting that took place in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee around 8:30 p.m.
