ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmwxZ_0kF6rpPV00

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area.

Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors.

Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Spalding County Sheriff Darryl Dix and Troup County sheriff’s deputies have issued warnings to be on the lookout for scammers.

They say when talking to contractors about repairing destroyed homes, it is best not to take anyone at their word and do the proper research.

Speaking with contractors who have done work for friends and family in the past can be a good way to know if someone is running a legit business.

Anyone with questions on what their homeowners’ insurance covers should speak with the Georgia Insurance Commission.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjIHT_0kF6rpPV00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

City of LaGrange creates fundraiser for Troup County tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange created the “Community Outreach Tornado Fund” to provide aid for Troup County residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms. Those in need of assistance are asked to fill out a verification form with proper documentation. Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department. To receive one through […]
LAGRANGE, GA
41nbc.com

Morning Macon accident injures three

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I don’t have anything but my flashlights:’ Henry neighbors still looking for help after storms

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Federal relief is on its way for seven of Georgia’s hardest-hit counties. Neighbors in Henry County say it can’t come soon enough. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Indian Creek Mobile Home Park in Henry County on Tuesday where crews are still working to get power restored to the community nearly a week after severe storms moved through.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

City of LaGrange creates tornado fund to help Troup Co. residents

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange created the Community Outreach Tornado Fund to help all Troup County residents affected by tornadoes on January 12. Officials say the money raised will be used to assist with housing and food costs. The LaGrange Police Department will be coordinating this effort. Those needing assistance will need to fill out a verification form and provide proper documentation.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
koamnewsnow.com

GA: SPALDING COUNTY STORM FOLO-SURVIVOR

Spalding County officials announced Monday they are helping residents get the help they need after severe weather caused tornadoes and damaging winds last Thursday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
223K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy