Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area.

Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors.

Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Spalding County Sheriff Darryl Dix and Troup County sheriff’s deputies have issued warnings to be on the lookout for scammers.

They say when talking to contractors about repairing destroyed homes, it is best not to take anyone at their word and do the proper research.

Speaking with contractors who have done work for friends and family in the past can be a good way to know if someone is running a legit business.

Anyone with questions on what their homeowners’ insurance covers should speak with the Georgia Insurance Commission.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group