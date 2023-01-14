ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
iheart.com

Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE

(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa family bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
IOWA STATE
97X

Farmer’s Almanac Doesn’t Predict A Great Spring For Iowa This Year

If you're ready for warmer, Spring temperatures right now, put that on pause because it might be a hot second. The Farmer's Almanac has released their forecast for Spring 2023 in the U.S. You'll remember their winter forecast for us wasn't boding too well, featuring the phrases "hibernation zone, glacial and snow-filled". That's a real quick no from me. One catchphrase the Almanac used in their winter forecast was "shiver and shovel" and unfortunately that kind of temperature might hang around for awhile.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Why Are There Rectangles On Iowa Highways?

No matter where you are in the country, signage is pretty universal. The octagon is reserved for stop signs, rectangles are for regulatory or warning signs, and a pentagon marks off a school crossing zone. Even “signs” painted on the roads are pretty universal. On highways, they can help guide...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?

It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Considering Hunting, Trapping Changes To Combat Rising Raccoon Population

(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been getting many more complaints about raccoons in the past several years. They say the raccoon population has been increasing for the last 25 years. The DNR proposes expanding the regular fur harvest season by one month and allowing for year-round hunting and limited trapping. They’re taking public comments now through February 6.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?

When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
IOWA STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy