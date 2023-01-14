Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Receives Grant for Dog Adoption Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is receiving a grant to help get more dogs adopted. The $14,600 grant will help fund the ARL's training program to get dogs behavior training prior to adoption. Last year, the ARL housed over 4,500 homeless dogs. More information is...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
KCRG.com
Iowa family bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
Ankeny Iowa Woman Thought To Be Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home
AT 8:30 am on January 3rd, the Ankeny Fire Department received a call to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory on West First Street. The call was from the funeral staff, reporting that a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. Scanner Audio. The Ankeny...
Farmer’s Almanac Doesn’t Predict A Great Spring For Iowa This Year
If you're ready for warmer, Spring temperatures right now, put that on pause because it might be a hot second. The Farmer's Almanac has released their forecast for Spring 2023 in the U.S. You'll remember their winter forecast for us wasn't boding too well, featuring the phrases "hibernation zone, glacial and snow-filled". That's a real quick no from me. One catchphrase the Almanac used in their winter forecast was "shiver and shovel" and unfortunately that kind of temperature might hang around for awhile.
Why Are There Rectangles On Iowa Highways?
No matter where you are in the country, signage is pretty universal. The octagon is reserved for stop signs, rectangles are for regulatory or warning signs, and a pentagon marks off a school crossing zone. Even “signs” painted on the roads are pretty universal. On highways, they can help guide...
Advocates concerned about string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, West Des Moines police responded to a call from a woman on the 9000 block of Copper Drive saying her significant other had shot her. When officers arrived, the woman was found injured, and 42-year-old Chad...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
‘It would have hit me’: Massive tornado seen crossing highway as Iowa records first January twister in decades
A rare twister was caught on camera as Iowa experienced its first January tornado in decades.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa January 18
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
Iowa Considering Hunting, Trapping Changes To Combat Rising Raccoon Population
(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been getting many more complaints about raccoons in the past several years. They say the raccoon population has been increasing for the last 25 years. The DNR proposes expanding the regular fur harvest season by one month and allowing for year-round hunting and limited trapping. They’re taking public comments now through February 6.
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
iheart.com
Man Convicted Of Robbery In Polk County On Escape Status From Work Release
(Des Moines, IA) -- A search is underway for man on escape status from the Fort Des Moines Work Release Facility. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 25-year-old Emondre Montrell Henderson, who was convicted of 1st Degree Robbery in Polk County left the facility without permission Sunday afternoon and has not returned.
iheart.com
UnityPoint Holds Virtual Hiring Event In Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- UnityPoint Clinic is hosting a virtual hiring event. The health care system is looking to fill several open positions including nursing positions.
Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?
When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
