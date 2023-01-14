Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Sumter County official offers plan for fire departments in wake of referendum failure
Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold offered a blueprint for commissioners Monday night on the fiscal and operational relationship between the county’s two fire departments now that both have taken over ambulance service since last Oct. 1. The proposal at the workshop meeting comes in the wake of November’s electoral...
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
Condo owners say increasing assessment fees may force them to sell
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some downtown Orlando condominium owners feel like the President of their owners association wants to run the place like a hotel, even though the city prohibits short-term rentals of entire condo units. Investigative Reporter Karla Ray learned that members of the Jackson Condominium Board are connected...
Bay News 9
Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays
SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
villages-news.com
Build-to-rent duplexes under construction to meet workforce housing demands
Build-to-rent duplexes are under construction in Wildwood in an effort to meet the huge demand for workforce housing. The Dinerstein Companies is building the 192 homes on 18.7 acres at 5727 East County Road 462. The build-to-rent duplex community features homes with fenced backyards and detached garage parking. The community offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 685-square-feet to 1,445-square-feet. The development is expected to be completed in mid-fall 2024 with initial occupancy beginning in spring 2023.
villages-news.com
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
orangeobserver.com
Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response
Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
villages-news.com
New fire chief named for The Villages Public Safety Department
A new fire chief has been named to lead The Villages Public Safety Department. Brian Twiss will succeed retiring Chief Edmund Cain, who will be stepping down Jan. 23. Twiss has been with the department for 14 years. He was promoted last year to the rank of deputy chief of operations. He has been a first responder since 1989.
WCJB
Land deals in Marion County, Osceola County could aid Florida Wildlife Corridor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost...
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
villages-news.com
William Lea Woodruff
William Lea “Bill” Woodruff, 85, of The Villages, Florida, died on January 11, 2023. Born on October 18, 1937 in Meridian, Mississippi, he was the son of the late James Ward Woodruff Sr. and Mary (Spinks) Woodruff. His first wife of 38 years was Denise Anne (Dee) Woodruff. They married on October 14, 1967 in Hyattsville, Maryland. She died on April 28, 2005 in Orlando, Florida due to breast cancer. Bill and his present wife of 10 years, Margie Kay (James) Woodruff, were married on August 31, 2012 in The Villages, Florida.
villages-news.com
River Otter At Fenney Nature Trail
This river otter seemed to pose for the camera at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Becky Mars for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
villages-news.com
State attorney announces task force to punish animal abusers
State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other animal protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
leesburg-news.com
Parents called to pick up children after consuming THC gummies at Carver Middle School
Parents of several students were called to pick up their children after they consumed THC gummies at Carver Middle School in Leesburg. A 13-year-old student was detained by the school resource deputy on Friday after the student was found with THC gummies in his possession. An assistant principal had spoken...
fiscalrangers.com
Video of New stash of Joe Biden Top Secret evidence found in blogger's trash can in Lake County, FL
Amazingly, it seems that Joe Biden's Top Secret stuff is everywhere. A local blogger (Me - Vance Jochim) found an entire box labeled "Top Secret - for Joe Biden Only" in his trash can in Lake County, FL on MLK Day, Jan. 16, 2023. Most prior Biden stashes were Top Secret Federal documents, but this Top Secret Joe Biden box contained highly questionable publications and T-shirts. Watch the short video to see the contents.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
villages-news.com
Villager caught back behind wheel after losing license in Rhode Island DUI
A Villager was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile after losing his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest in Rhode Island. David Joseph Tobin, 59, who lives in the Sandhill Villas in the Village of Duval, was driving a green 1976 Triumph TR6 at 12:02 a.m. Sunday northbound on Morse Boulevard near Stillwater Trail when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle’s headlights were not illuminated.
