suncoastnews.com

Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays

SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Build-to-rent duplexes under construction to meet workforce housing demands

Build-to-rent duplexes are under construction in Wildwood in an effort to meet the huge demand for workforce housing. The Dinerstein Companies is building the 192 homes on 18.7 acres at 5727 East County Road 462. The build-to-rent duplex community features homes with fenced backyards and detached garage parking. The community offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 685-square-feet to 1,445-square-feet. The development is expected to be completed in mid-fall 2024 with initial occupancy beginning in spring 2023.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages

A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response

Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

New fire chief named for The Villages Public Safety Department

A new fire chief has been named to lead The Villages Public Safety Department. Brian Twiss will succeed retiring Chief Edmund Cain, who will be stepping down Jan. 23. Twiss has been with the department for 14 years. He was promoted last year to the rank of deputy chief of operations. He has been a first responder since 1989.
THE VILLAGES, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

William Lea Woodruff

William Lea “Bill” Woodruff, 85, of The Villages, Florida, died on January 11, 2023. Born on October 18, 1937 in Meridian, Mississippi, he was the son of the late James Ward Woodruff Sr. and Mary (Spinks) Woodruff. His first wife of 38 years was Denise Anne (Dee) Woodruff. They married on October 14, 1967 in Hyattsville, Maryland. She died on April 28, 2005 in Orlando, Florida due to breast cancer. Bill and his present wife of 10 years, Margie Kay (James) Woodruff, were married on August 31, 2012 in The Villages, Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

River Otter At Fenney Nature Trail

This river otter seemed to pose for the camera at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Becky Mars for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

State attorney announces task force to punish animal abusers

State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other animal protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager caught back behind wheel after losing license in Rhode Island DUI

A Villager was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile after losing his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest in Rhode Island. David Joseph Tobin, 59, who lives in the Sandhill Villas in the Village of Duval, was driving a green 1976 Triumph TR6 at 12:02 a.m. Sunday northbound on Morse Boulevard near Stillwater Trail when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle’s headlights were not illuminated.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

