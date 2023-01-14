Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for 35-year-old last seen in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man. Deputies are looking for Theodore W. Egge, who is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. “He is not...
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes
FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Thursday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared until 6 PM Thursday as an incoming winter storm is expected to produce moderate to heavy amounts of snowfall. A Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the Great Lakes region starting late Wednesday. Daytime weather conditions Wednesday will be calm and quiet before the storm. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. During the evening through the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s over North-Central Wisconsin. This will allow for more of a powdery type of snow, rather than wet slushy snow.
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Facing Charges After Leaving Her Children at Home While She Went to a Bar
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her children at home while she went out to a bar. 25-year-old Christina Badalamenti is facing two felony counts of Neglecting a Child With a Disability Under 6, Resulting in No Harm, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Officers...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
