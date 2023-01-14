ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes

FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared until 6 PM Thursday as an incoming winter storm is expected to produce moderate to heavy amounts of snowfall. A Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the Great Lakes region starting late Wednesday. Daytime weather conditions Wednesday will be calm and quiet before the storm. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. During the evening through the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s over North-Central Wisconsin. This will allow for more of a powdery type of snow, rather than wet slushy snow.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI

