4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tom Brady had a rough night as the Cowboys simply dominated the game from start to finish. Brady looked frustrated all night. Whether it was on the field after plays didn’t go his way, or when […] The post Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition
Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch
As the Carolina Panthers look for their next head coach, Sean Payton appears to be atop their wish list. The Panthers seem prepared to make Payton a huge offer, but will the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach accept? Payton has been one of the biggest names in this offseason’s coaching carousel. Panthers’ owner David […] The post Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Devastating Georgia Football Tragedy
Terrible news emerged Sunday for the college football world. Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a late night car accident. The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday, following a Saturday parade honoring Georgia's national ...
