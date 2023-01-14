Copley girls basketball tops Green, 54-45, as both teams learn from the tough matchup

Read full article on original website
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
ysnlive.com
JONES HITS 1,000 CAREER POINTS IN BIG PERFORMANCE OVER GARFIELD
BROOKFIELD, OH- Warriors senior Isaiah Jones had a memorable night in the 75-70 win over Garfield, as he eclipsed 1,000 career points with a 32 point performance. Jones used his powerful frame to score 28 points within the three point line, while adding four more points from the charity stripe.
ashlandsource.com
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
WSAZ
5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just over a month to go until the post-season in Ohio high school basketball, a handful of teams are ranked in this weeks’ Associated Press polls. On the boys side, the Minford Falcons are currently sixth in Division III. There are four girls teams ranked with Fairland sitting in the third spot in Division II. From Division III, Wheelersburg is 7th while in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is fifth with South Gallia coming in at number 10.
Kevin Love still bothered by thumb injury, and the shooting numbers show it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love is still playing hurt -- and his shooting numbers are suffering as a result. While Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he was unsure whether Love’s fractured right thumb -- an injury suffered in late November -- was the root cause of a prolonged shooting slump, Love told cleveland.com there’s discomfort in his thumb and it’s played a factor in this recent decline.
Browns’ new DC Jim Schwartz: ‘We’ll hold our best players the most accountable’
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz takes over a defense that had too many distractions, too much yelling at each other, and too many benchings in 2022, and vowed to unify it. “I would say this, if I’m doing a good job, we’ll hold our best players...
Discussing Jim Schwartz’s introduction with Browns: Tim Bielik, Fred Greetham on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Fred Greetham...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
MEMPHIS -- The Cavaliers hit the road on Wednesday for their first showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. The Cavs may have to face one of the top teams in the Western Conference without Donovan Mitchell, who is battling a groin strain and listed as doubtful for the contest. He missed Wednesday’s practice.
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
Cavaliers blocked from big road win against Grizzlies, 115-114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points and 14 assists, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan...
John Carroll University gets city go-ahead for field house project
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although some approvals are still needed, City Council’s consent of a site plan means that John Carroll University can begin construction of its new Athletic Wellness & Event Center at the end of February or in early March. By a 5-0 margin (Councilmen John Rach...
myfox28columbus.com
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it
BEREA, Ohio -- What can new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz do with a player like Myles Garrett? And what does Calvin Johnson have to do with it?. Before we get to that, it might help to start by looking at another edge rusher drafted first overall who played for Schwartz.
Boil alert issued for Brunswick, Strongsville, North Royalton areas; Brunswick Schools cancel classes for Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A boil alert was issued Tuesday night affecting three Northeast Ohio communities because of problems caused by two large water-main breaks and a power outage, leading one school district to cancel classes for Wednesday. The Cleveland Water Department is cautioning residents in Brunswick and in parts...
Cleveland and East Cleveland top Ohio cities with highest percent of households without access to a car - census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In Ohio, a car is a vital source of transportation. However, Cleveland and East Cleveland households top Ohio’s most populated cities for homes without access to a vehicle, new Census Bureau estimates released in December said. In East Cleveland, 35% of households do not own a...
It’s time for a winter walk in Medina County parks
MEDINA, Ohio -- Check out several of the Medina County parks on winter walks and experience nature in the cold weather:. Natural Discoveries – 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1, Schleman Nature Preserve, 6701 Wedgewood Road in Medina. Join the staff for an easy walk to observe the unfolding of nature all year long. Ages 7 to adult. No registration required.
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
