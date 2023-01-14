Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Investigators piece together disturbing timeline of events after Cohasset mom’s disappearance
As the search for Ana Walshe was unfolding over the last two weeks, investigators have used surveillance video and phone records to piece together a disturbing timeline of Brian Walshe’s alleged actions after his wife’s disappearance that now has him facing a murder charge. Ana Walshe, 39, was...
‘He hurt so many people’: Mother of murdered Stoughton woman attends suspect’s hearing
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a Stoughton woman who was murdered last month appeared in court for the suspect’s hearing on Tuesday. Despite her grief, Linda Malone says she showed up at Stoughton District Court to see 39-year-old Victor Carter, who is accused of killing her 40-year-old daughter and mother of three, Amber Buckner.
Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, expected to appear in court
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman has been charged with her murder and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning, according to officials. Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said a murder warrant for Brian Walshe was issued on Tuesday in...
‘Shocking’: Teen victim speaks out after elderly driver charged in Acton hit-and-run
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 85-year-old woman from Maynard has been identified and charged by authorities months after a hit-and-run crash in Acton left a teenager seriously injured and the victim says he’s “shocked” to learn the person allegedly responsible for his crash was an elderly driver.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered wife, searched online about discarding remains
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail. Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence connecting him to the disappearance of his wife, whose body has still not been found.
Police ID elderly driver in Acton hit-and-run that injured teen
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Police investigating report of shots fired before Somerville crash caught on camera
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a crash in Somerville on Wednesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.
Man accused of murdering Stoughton mother to appear in court
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. 7NEWS sources say Buckner was stabbed in the head.
Prosecutors say suspect in Stoughton mother’s murder stabbed her over 30 times
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother faced a judge on Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13.
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
Acton police identify, charge driver accused in 2022 hit-and-run crash that injured teen
Opening statements to begin in case of Boston Uber driver accused of raping passenger
BOSTON — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the case of an Uber driver charged with raping a passenger he picked up at a Boston bar in 2018. Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, was charged with rape after prosecutors say he picked up a 23-year-old woman from a South Boston bar on St. Patrick's Day.
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
Brian Walshe is now accused of killing his missing wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe.
Husband facing murder charge: Here’s a timeline of key events in the Ana Walshe case
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, is now facing a murder charge in connection with his wife’s death. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, vanished on New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, has been at the center of the investigation for more than two weeks.
Correction Officer Arraigned In Connection With Allegedly Smuggling Controlled Substances Into Middlesex Jail & House Of Correction
BILLERICA, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned last week in Lowell District Court in connection with allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother
BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
