Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Timberwolves' Wednesday contest against Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards has recently been able to play though his questionable designations this month with recent hip soreness. In 37.2 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 39.9 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) out on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Jones is...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Rudy Gobert (groin) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his fifth start at center after Rudy Gobert was held out with a groin injury. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Reid's Wednesday projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) out for remainder of Houston's Wednesday contest
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) will not return on Wednesday. Smith Jr. is ruled out after Houston's rookie suffered a sprained right ankle in the third quarter. Expect Jae'Sean Tate to see more minutes if Smith Jr. is further sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 76.6 minutes...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
Edmond Sumner playing second unit role for Nets on Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Sumner will come off the bench after Ben Simmons was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 14.2 expected minutes, our models project Sumner to produce 8.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent playing bench role for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Vincent will come off the bench after Kyle Lowry was announced as Miami's starter. In 18.2 expected minutes, our modes project Vincent to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) remains out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight game with a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to play an increased role versus a Charlotte team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) active for Mavericks' Wednesday contest
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will make his return after the Mavericks' guard missed over one month with a right elbow sprain. In 19.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to record 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (ankle) available for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is active for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hyland will be active in a potential second unit role after the 22-year old was given a probable designation. In 20.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hyland to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Hyland's projection...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup for inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Batum will make his tenth appearance in Los Angeles' starting lineup after Kawhi Leonard was ruled inactive for injury management purposes. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Batum to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Batum's...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Martin will sit out in Houston after the 27-year old was held out with knee soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. McDaniels' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (leg) out again for Warriors on Thursday
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green continues to deal with a leg issue and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Green is averaging 5.8 points,...
Comments / 0