numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Porter continues to deal with a foot contusion and is questionable to face the Hornets on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Charlotte. Porter's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent playing bench role for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Vincent will come off the bench after Kyle Lowry was announced as Miami's starter. In 18.2 expected minutes, our modes project Vincent to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Martin will sit out in Houston after the 27-year old was held out with knee soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. McDaniels' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Wednesday's game versus Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Edwards will be available despite his questionable designation with hip soreness. In 37.0 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Norman Powell for inactive Paul George (injury management) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell will start at shooting guard after Paul George was ruled out for injury management purposes. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Powell to score 31.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) out on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Jones is...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. James will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 56.1 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 32.9 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum playing second unit role for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Batum will come off the bench after Marcus Morris was announced as Los Angeles' starter at home. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Batum to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.5...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Rudy Gobert (groin) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his fifth start at center after Rudy Gobert was held out with a groin injury. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Reid's Wednesday projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
Edmond Sumner playing second unit role for Nets on Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Sumner will come off the bench after Ben Simmons was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 14.2 expected minutes, our models project Sumner to produce 8.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
