Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
Related
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Tuesday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. George will make his 31st start after a five game absence with hamstring soreness. In a matchup versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating, numberFire's models project George to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Porter continues to deal with a foot contusion and is questionable to face the Hornets on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Charlotte. Porter's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (ankle) probable on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hyland is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is probable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hyland's Wednesday projection includes 12.0 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Wednesday's game versus Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Edwards will be available despite his questionable designation with hip soreness. In 37.0 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger, hand) doubtful on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (finger, hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is progressing in his recovery from hand and fingers injuries that has sidelined him since December 23rd. He is doubtful to face Minnesota, but is getting closer to a return. He was expected to miss at least four weeks.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting on Wednesday with 'minutes limitation'
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Beal will make his 25th start this season after a left hamstring strain forced him to miss five games. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Beal's...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) active for Mavericks' Wednesday contest
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will make his return after the Mavericks' guard missed over one month with a right elbow sprain. In 19.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to record 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Rudy Gobert (groin) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his fifth start at center after Rudy Gobert was held out with a groin injury. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Reid's Wednesday projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dondic (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, Doncic will make his return to the court. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 60.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James continues to deal with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Kings on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Sacramento. James' Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent playing bench role for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Vincent will come off the bench after Kyle Lowry was announced as Miami's starter. In 18.2 expected minutes, our modes project Vincent to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds,...
Comments / 0