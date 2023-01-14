ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Johnson helps Bellarmine rout Florida Gulf Coast 61-41

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson scored 14 points and Bellarmine cruised to a 61-41 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Johnson was 6-of-12 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Knights (8-11, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz added 11 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Alec Pfriem made three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Cyrus Largie led the Eagles (13-6, 3-3) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Catto also scored 11.

These two teams both play Thursday. Bellarmine visits Austin Peay while FGCU hosts Jacksonville State.

