In the US state of Utah, near the city of Salt Lake City, there is one of the largest salt lakes on earth. Surely, any first-year student from the Faculty of Geography will be able to explain its origin very scientifically and in detail. However, assessing the last half-century of the history of this unique place, it may seem that a huge, perfectly smooth white plateau is dried tears of joy and sadness. The euphoria of those who came one step closer to infinity, and the tragedies of those who mourned another madman who had gone into this infinity. For the past 90 years, these dramas have been played out with a certain periodicity on the immaculately smooth salt crust of the lake, which has turned into the largest film and television filming site in the world, the site where sensations are born.

