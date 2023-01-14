Read full article on original website
Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.
Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closures in Colorado
Denver's snowstorm is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.
Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California
The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
Alright So. UT Who’s Building the Ark?
The moisture just keeps coming and in some areas it definitely feels like an ark might be needed. Who's building one? I need to make plans. Do you think we could use the Virgin River? I don't know if the original ark needed to make it through anything like the gorge. But we really needed the rain.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
Scientists fear that Salt Lake may disappear in the next few years
In the US state of Utah, near the city of Salt Lake City, there is one of the largest salt lakes on earth. Surely, any first-year student from the Faculty of Geography will be able to explain its origin very scientifically and in detail. However, assessing the last half-century of the history of this unique place, it may seem that a huge, perfectly smooth white plateau is dried tears of joy and sadness. The euphoria of those who came one step closer to infinity, and the tragedies of those who mourned another madman who had gone into this infinity. For the past 90 years, these dramas have been played out with a certain periodicity on the immaculately smooth salt crust of the lake, which has turned into the largest film and television filming site in the world, the site where sensations are born.
Utahns urged to test homes during Radon Action Month
During Radon Action Month, Utahns are encouraged to test their residences for the radioactive gas that can be harmful.
Gunfire damages another North Carolina substation
The FBI is investigating another North Carolina substation attack. The substation was damaged by apparent gunfire. Renn Cannon, a public safety consultant and former FBI agent, joined CBS News to discuss.
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
No Surprise: This winter has received the most snow since 2013-14
There has been a LOT of snow so far this winter across central WY. Riverton has recorded about 48 inches but Lander’s snowfall total is over 55 inches. Here are some charts showing how much snow fell over the past 15 years, through Jan 18th. No surprise, the most has been this winter.
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph-car chase with 11-year-old boy in the passenger seat
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger,...
Greenvolt Power buys 50% of the Goshen Solar Project in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Greenvolt Power, through the company Greenvolt Power Renewables LLC,. created a joint venture with Cowboy Energy to bring clean energy to Wyoming. This joint venture will bring clean energy to the southeastern area of the state. Greenvolt Power has purchased 50% stake in the Goshen Solar Project from Cowboy Energy. Together, both companies will be responsible for the 163-megawatt solar park currently under development that will occupy an area of around 1,200 acres.
Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?
As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
10 Ice Fishing Spots to Visit This Winter
If you don’t ski or snowboard, winter in Utah can feel never-ending. But another great way to get outdoors is heading to a nearby lake for an afternoon or weekend of ice fishing. There are a lot of options in Utah when it comes to ice fishing. If you...
Snow Impacts Increasing Tonight – Wednesday
The weather impact level for this evening to Wednesday Evening across far SE Wyoming for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Low to Moderate. For the southern to central Nebraska Panhandle the impact level for late tonight into Wednesday evening for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Moderate to High.
Snow showers dry up heading into Monday
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People
Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
Wait. I didn’t know these celebs were from Utah
Now that I’ve lived in Utah for almost 2 decades, I’m told that almost makes me a native. But as I get to know more about the state we love, I continue to find surprises. As I roll out these surprises, my “native” status goes away as real natives ask, “Did you NOT know that?” So, let’s see if any of these are a surprise to you.
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
