PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
KMJ
Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for illegal firearm possession
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Fresno was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say on June 24, 2021, officers were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express in Fresno to the […]
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
6 victims of Goshen deadly shooting identified: ‘It’s shocking to the nation’
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the identities of the six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
PD: Man arrested for stabbing a family member in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, Corcoran police officials say. On Sunday around 10:39 p.m., police officers say they were dispatched to a family party taking place in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue to the report that a man had been stabbed. When officers […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months in prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield East Side Crips member was sentenced Tuesday to three years and ten months in prison for possession of a firearm while being a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Duwayne Payton, 26 of Bakersfield is a documented and active member of...
Bakersfield Californian
Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'
A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
thesungazette.com
Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen
According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail. Deputies also...
thesungazette.com
Visalia man receives life sentence for drug robbery, murder
VISALIA – Noah Fox was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Fox, 23, was first found guilty on April 7, 2022 for the 2017 fatal shooting of Terry Wade III, 19, during a drug robbery in Visalia. After almost six years, a Tulare County judge sentenced Fox to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Jan. 13.
foxla.com
California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff
GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
IDENTIFIED: Football game fight ends in homicide in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man for homicide after a fight at a football party on Saturday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on the 2700 block of North […]
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
Correctional officer barricades self in Wasco State Prison
A situation occurred where a correctional officer barricaded himself at the Wasco State Prison just after 9 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.
GV Wire
Six People, Including Teen Mom and Baby, Massacred In Tulare County
Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were shot to death early Monday morning at a home in the Tulare County community of Goshen, sheriff’s officials said. Watch: Sheriff Mike Boudreaux Speaks to Media. Law enforcement personnel responded at about 3:30 a.m....
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
KMPH.com
Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
Comments / 1