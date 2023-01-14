ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMJ

Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for stabbing a family member in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, Corcoran police officials say. On Sunday around 10:39 p.m., police officers say they were dispatched to a family party taking place in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue to the report that a man had been stabbed. When officers […]
CORCORAN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield East Side Crips member was sentenced Tuesday to three years and ten months in prison for possession of a firearm while being a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Duwayne Payton, 26 of Bakersfield is a documented and active member of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'

A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
WASCO, CA
thesungazette.com

Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen

According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail. Deputies also...
GOSHEN, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man receives life sentence for drug robbery, murder

VISALIA – Noah Fox was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Fox, 23, was first found guilty on April 7, 2022 for the 2017 fatal shooting of Terry Wade III, 19, during a drug robbery in Visalia. After almost six years, a Tulare County judge sentenced Fox to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Jan. 13.
VISALIA, CA
foxla.com

California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff

GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
GOSHEN, CA
thesungazette.com

Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
DINUBA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft

The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
FRESNO, CA

