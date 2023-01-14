‘He’s back’: TenZ and Sentinels make a statement against TSM at Ludwig x Tarik VALORANT Invitational

Read full article on original website
Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team
When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
The CoD and gaming communities react to Scump’s surprise retirement with a consensus: He is a king and the G.O.A.T.
The Call of Duty community was shocked this afternoon by the surprising midseason retirement of Scump, the face of CoD esports for the past decade-plus. Scump revealed last year that the 2023 Call of Duty League season would be his final as a competitor, but plans changed in recent weeks, and the King decided that now was the right time to step away from competing and into full-time content creation.
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results
The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
Deft stomps his former Worlds-winning team in Dplus KIA debut
Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu made his Dplus KIA in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today and demolished his former team. Dplus KIA defeated DRX 2-0 in the opening match of the split. The 2022 League of Legends World Champion almost had the perfect KDA after he finished the first game of the series with 9/0/9 on Lucian. But in the second game, he finished with 7/2/4 after suffering two deaths. Nevertheless, he was one of the driving forces behind Dplus KIA’s victory.
S1mple sets historic CS:GO record in HLTV rankings
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is widely recognized as the greatest CS:GO player of all time. To add to his long list of accolades, he set yet another impressive milestone over the weekend. The Ukrainian received first place in HLTV’s top 20 players of 2022, beating players like Mathieu “ZywOo”...
One overpowered League champ has the highest win rate in 3 roles
It’s almost impossible for one League of Legends champion to hold the highest win rate in two different roles, let alone three. Yet one of the game’s most powerful tanks in the meta has achieved just that. That one champion is Zac, who has been conquering Summoner’s Rift...
Goldwarden’s Gambit shines as win condition for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander precon
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander is bringing support to R/W Equipment, an archetype that has grown over the past few years due to MTG sets like Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and Kaldheim. ONE Commander’s R/W precon Rebellion Rising is led by Nayali, Sun’s Vanguard who supports a go-wide creature token...
3 important questions heading into the 2023 LCS Spring Split
At the end of the month, the North American League of Legends scene will kick off with the start of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, debuting a ton of new changes. For the first time since the league’s inception, game day broadcasts will be featured on Thursdays and Fridays, marking a new era of weekday play for fans and challengers alike.
When does Overwatch 2 season two end?
Overwatch 2 season two brought a series of changes that rocked the Blizzard hero shooter’s meta. While the OW2 was seen by some as a carbon copy of the first iteration, more changes are rolling out as we get deeper into the seasons. Season two mainly saw changes to...
Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework
The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1
Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
Sneyking makes Dota 2 history with wild Rubick item buy, and even managed to pull off the win
Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu has already even and truly proven he’s a pioneer when it comes to Dota 2 decisions and strategies after captaining Tundra Esports to their emphatic win at The International 11, but that didn’t stop him from doing it again by buying a Heart of Tarrasque on Rubick in a professional match today.
‘Average’ Apex Legends players believe the game has become impossible for new players
With Apex Legends coming up on its fourth anniversary, it seems like basically everybody has played the battle royale before. But the fact is that new players are still filtering in, and some of them are finding it quite difficult to enjoy due to the skill ceiling. The complaints from...
Scump unexpectedly retires in the middle of his final season of competitive Call of Duty
In an emotional goodbye message surrounded by friends, family, and teammates, Call of Duty legend Seth “Scump” Abner has retired from competitive play in the middle of what was supposed to be his final season. The legendary face of OpTic announced prior to the start of the 2023...
