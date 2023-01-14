ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Fire Department battles grass fire in Wylie area

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A grass fire started in the south Abilene area near Wylie High School.

In a Facebook post , the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) wrote that there was a significant grass fire in the area of Lantana Avenue on January 14.

KTAB/KRBC was not able to approach the scene, but saw heavy smoke from down the road. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.

