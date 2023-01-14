Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'

Read full article on original website
Black Knight
3d ago
Lamar Jackson doesn't owe the Ravens organization a damn thing.. The Ravens owner wants something for nothing by having Jackson play injured under a franchise tag in which could cause further injury, and they'd just let him go.. Baltimore has a history of not paying their top talent, so Jackson would be better off somewhere where he's appreciated..
Megatron
3d ago
So the team has made it sound for weeks that he was just around the corner. Going into this game they made it sound like he was deciding not to play, he had to make this statement.
Sun Shine
3d ago
Alot of football players are not playing now because they played hurt…Lamar is doing the right thing….and waiting for the next big paycheck for the next team….
