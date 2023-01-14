Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Fort Morgan Times
UNC receiver Kassidy Woods enters transfer portal, following several teammates
Junior wide receiver Kassidy Woods announced on Wednesday he will transfer from the University of Northern Colorado football program. He becomes the most recent departure of a dozen. Woods initially came to UNC in 2021 after former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich reportedly pushed Woods out for his activism work.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado wrestling beats Cal Poly, moves up one spot in mid-major poll
The University of Northern Colorado continued its strong season with a jump in the Mid-Major Top 20 after its upset over Cal Poly on Sunday. Then-No. 9 UNC defeated then-No. 7 Cal Poly, 25-9, and improved to 9-1 in its dual matches. “I thought it was a good dual. We...
Fort Morgan Times
After slow start, widespread winter storm dumps snow — and creates headaches — across Colorado
A widespread winter storm on Wednesday in northeastern Colorado, including the metro area, shut down roadways and caused cancellations and delays at Denver International Airport as lingering snow continued into the afternoon under cold and cloudy skies. Snow accumulation from the storm was heavier in areas east of Interstate 25...
Fort Morgan Times
Weather: Winter storm warning issued for Denver, northeast plains ahead of “significant” storm
A “significant” snowstorm is on track to hit the Denver area and Eastern Plains Tuesday evening, bringing heavy snowfall with totals possibly reaching over a foot. A Winter Storm warning has been issued for the Interstate 25 Urban Corridor and the northeast plains which will last from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for the storm which forecasters at the National Weather Service in Boulder called near-extreme.
Fort Morgan Times
Snowball snow: Winter storm drops heavy, wet snow
An area of Evans recorded 7 inches of snow as of late Wednesday morning, while most of Weld County saw less than 6 inches fall as part of a statewide winter storm that drew considerable advanced attention with school and governmental closures. A location west of Evans and south of...
Fort Morgan Times
East Colorado Small Business Development Center Startup Workshop to be held on Jan. 21
Have you thought about starting a business but do not know where to begin? Bring your laptop and join the “Startup Strong” workshop, hosted by East Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Dr. Merle Rhoades, and Jenn Negley, and learn how to launch a business in one day.
Fort Morgan Times
Crash involving 9 semitrailers, 12 other vehicles in Arapahoe County closes I-70 to Kansas border
A semitrailer jackknifed on Interstate 70 in Arapahoe County on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a domino-effect multi-vehicle crash involving eight additional semitrailers and a dozen passenger vehicles. The crash and winter storm conditions forced a shutdown of the highway from Airpark Road to the Kansas border, though no injuries were...
Fort Morgan Times
RE-3 Superintendent provides updates on four-day school week
Last November, the Morgan County RE-3 School District Board of Education voted 4-3 to pass a four-day school week, set to begin in the 2023-2024 school year. The move will surely affect families in the district, but the finer details of how the new school week will look are already in-motion.
Comments / 0