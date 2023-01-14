A “significant” snowstorm is on track to hit the Denver area and Eastern Plains Tuesday evening, bringing heavy snowfall with totals possibly reaching over a foot. A Winter Storm warning has been issued for the Interstate 25 Urban Corridor and the northeast plains which will last from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for the storm which forecasters at the National Weather Service in Boulder called near-extreme.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO