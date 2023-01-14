ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan Times

UNC receiver Kassidy Woods enters transfer portal, following several teammates

Junior wide receiver Kassidy Woods announced on Wednesday he will transfer from the University of Northern Colorado football program. He becomes the most recent departure of a dozen. Woods initially came to UNC in 2021 after former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich reportedly pushed Woods out for his activism work.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Weather: Winter storm warning issued for Denver, northeast plains ahead of “significant” storm

A “significant” snowstorm is on track to hit the Denver area and Eastern Plains Tuesday evening, bringing heavy snowfall with totals possibly reaching over a foot. A Winter Storm warning has been issued for the Interstate 25 Urban Corridor and the northeast plains which will last from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for the storm which forecasters at the National Weather Service in Boulder called near-extreme.
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Snowball snow: Winter storm drops heavy, wet snow

An area of Evans recorded 7 inches of snow as of late Wednesday morning, while most of Weld County saw less than 6 inches fall as part of a statewide winter storm that drew considerable advanced attention with school and governmental closures. A location west of Evans and south of...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Crash involving 9 semitrailers, 12 other vehicles in Arapahoe County closes I-70 to Kansas border

A semitrailer jackknifed on Interstate 70 in Arapahoe County on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a domino-effect multi-vehicle crash involving eight additional semitrailers and a dozen passenger vehicles. The crash and winter storm conditions forced a shutdown of the highway from Airpark Road to the Kansas border, though no injuries were...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

RE-3 Superintendent provides updates on four-day school week

Last November, the Morgan County RE-3 School District Board of Education voted 4-3 to pass a four-day school week, set to begin in the 2023-2024 school year. The move will surely affect families in the district, but the finer details of how the new school week will look are already in-motion.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO

