Fishers should be open season for everything they are the only animal other than man that will kill just for the sake of killing they should not have a season they should be open game and done
it's like everything else the conservation people do. they screw it all up like letting coy dogs loose. which they never knew the third generation turns into 100% coyote. or letting out 12 pairs of mountain lions without nobody knowing about it. from Harriman to the Adirondacks.
have seen quite a few cross state line into pa.round tower hill area in tioga for past 7-8 yrs.dont people realize that they are dangerous same as mountn lions cougar panther.man has killed them off for a reason.wait till one grabs your pet or young child would you feel the same.
Comments / 17