West Virginia State

Lootpress

West Virginia Senate Adopts Two Resolutions

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate adopted two resolutions during a very brief floor session Friday morning. Senate Resolution 4 honors the WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Senate Resolution 5 honors the public service of Dr. Richard Lechliter for Mineral County Day. Senate Bills 163-222 were introduced today.
WTOP

Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Virginia Mercury

Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal

Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035. The Agriculture, Conservation and Natural […] The post Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
