'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Virginia senators kill proposal to ban Dominion Energy’s campaign cash
Democrats and Republicans united to quash another effort to stop state-regulated utilities like Dominion Energy from making political donations in Virginia.
Former West Virginia legislator charged in Capitol riot announces bid for Congress
A former West Virginia legislator who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot announced on Friday, which marks the two-year anniversary of the riot, that he would be running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, pleaded guilty last March to one charge of…
West Virginia Senate Adopts Two Resolutions
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate adopted two resolutions during a very brief floor session Friday morning. Senate Resolution 4 honors the WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Senate Resolution 5 honors the public service of Dr. Richard Lechliter for Mineral County Day. Senate Bills 163-222 were introduced today.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Democratic Primary, Set To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) won her primary on Dec. 22 and could become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from the state, according to NBC News. McClellan won the Democratic primary to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who died from cancer in November.
Commission led by Sen. Manchin's wife is set to receive millions more from Manchin-backed omnibus
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife was appointed by President Biden to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission in early 2021, paying an annual $160,000 salary.
Democrats trying to convince Joe Manchin and Jon Tester to stay in Senate ahead of 2024
As Democrats prepare for what is expected to be a challenging election cycle in 2024, the party is looking to two of its lawmakers as crucial to maintaining its slim majority in the Senate: Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
WTOP
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats on Tuesday defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a so-called “clean cars” law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. The committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP...
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal
Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035. The Agriculture, Conservation and Natural […] The post Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Senate panel votes down bill to limit campaign donations
Virginia senators from both sides of the aisle rejected a proposal to cap campaign contributions, leaving Virginia as one of a few states without limits on political donations to its lawmakers.
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says
State Sen.-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Va.) narrowly flipped a key Republican-held state Senate seat in a special election. He did so by campaigning against the 15-week abortion ban being pushed by Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.Jan. 17, 2023.
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Aaron Rouse sworn into Virginia Senate
Aaron Rouse was sworn into the Virginia Senate Wednesday, filling an open seat that gives Democrats a 22-18 majority in the chamber.
