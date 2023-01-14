ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Family: Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
ARIZONA STATE
country1037fm.com

Netflix Drops Trailer For Series About South Carolina Murders

It’s a case that has garnered national attention and outrage…and it happened in South Carolina. Netflix is ready to roll out a three-part docuseries on the Alex Murdaugh case entitled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Jury selection begins on January 23rd.
ISLANDTON, SC
kiss951.com

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone in Georgia win the Powerball jackpot on Monday?

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia. The winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners, Wednesday's estimated jackpot climbs...
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

SCDNR uses tech to find missing hunter in distress

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) used smart phone technology to locate a man reported missing by his family while hunting on New Year's Day, in time for the man to receive urgent medical treatment. SCDNR officers were contacted by the man's...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
Kristen Walters

New local bakery opens in South Carolina

A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
EASLEY, SC
WBTW News13

2 Florence 1 schools named finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Award

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two schools in Florence 1 Schools have been named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, according to a news release. Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School were among 10 finalists for the Palmetto’s Finest Award, according to the release. […]
FLORENCE, SC
K97.5

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
