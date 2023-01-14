Read full article on original website
South Carolina Woman 'Pinching' Herself After $200,000 Lottery Win
She learned she won big while picking up another Powerball ticket.
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
WYFF4.com
Two players in South Carolina win $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two players in South Carolina win $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning tickets were purchased at the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach and the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. (Video above: Morning headlines...
North Carolina Man Scores 'Unbelievable' Lottery Prize Ahead Of Birthday
"What an awesome way to start a new year," he said.
counton2.com
Family: Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
North Carolina man wins $2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at gas station
WALLACE, N.C. (WGHP) — James Lee, of Wallace, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Lee bought his winning 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. When Lee arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he […]
country1037fm.com
Netflix Drops Trailer For Series About South Carolina Murders
It’s a case that has garnered national attention and outrage…and it happened in South Carolina. Netflix is ready to roll out a three-part docuseries on the Alex Murdaugh case entitled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Jury selection begins on January 23rd.
kiss951.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in New York -- and there were a few smaller winners here in Georgia.. The winning Mega Millions numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone in Georgia win the Powerball jackpot on Monday?
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia. The winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners, Wednesday's estimated jackpot climbs...
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
SCDNR uses tech to find missing hunter in distress
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) used smart phone technology to locate a man reported missing by his family while hunting on New Year's Day, in time for the man to receive urgent medical treatment. SCDNR officers were contacted by the man's...
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
FOX Carolina
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
WMBF
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in South Carolina
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over. In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where...
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
2 Florence 1 schools named finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Award
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two schools in Florence 1 Schools have been named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, according to a news release. Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School were among 10 finalists for the Palmetto’s Finest Award, according to the release. […]
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
Comments / 17