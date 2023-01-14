Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal

Hugh Freeze has put together the Auburn Tigers' best transfer portal class ever.

Auburn currently holds onto a top five transfer portal recruiting class in the nation. And Hugh Freeze and his staff are getting some recognition for their work.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports tweeted out a a screen shot of the latest 247Sports transfer portal class rankings and tabbed Florida State (No. 1), Auburn (No. 4), USC (No. 2), LSU (No. 5), Michigan (No. 6) and Oregon (No. 8) as the big winners of the early window.

"Not all Transfer Portal classes are equal," Marcello said. "Take a peek at the average rating of players. Gotta balance quality and quantity. All about context."

Auburn's average commit rating is an even 90.00 - the seventh best average of the top 25 classes.

The Tigers - who have added players at nearly every position of need in the first couple of months in the Hugh Freeze era - are the highest ranked SEC team in the country according to the portal class rankings. The class includes:

Four-star RB Brian Battie (USF)

Four-star LB DeMario Tolan (LSU)

Four-star DL Justin Rogers (Kentucky)

Four-star DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite (Maryland)

Four-star OT Dillon Wade (Tulsa)

Four-star OL Avery Jones (ECU)

Four-star OT Gunner Britton (WKU)

Four-star TE Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)

Three-star EDGE Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt)

Three-star DL Lawrence Johnson (Purdue)

Three-star WR Nick Mardner (Cincinnati)

As of right now, Auburn is looking at a couple of more transfers to add to the class, including a pair of linebackers and a potential quarterback.

Auburn football is climbing back up the mountain.

