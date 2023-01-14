Read full article on original website
Amy Holeck
4d ago
how did he get it in his system from exposure unless he snorted it up his nose or there was a syringe with it in it and it was injected in him its not airborne!! something is being left out of the story
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
2 Arrested After 100 MPH Chase On New York’s Most Dangerous Roads
Two men were arrested in the Hudson Valley after a 23-mile high-speed chase on some of the most dangerous roads in New York State. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. High-Speed Chase On Palisades Interstate Parkway...
informnny.com
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This
New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
informnny.com
Felony charges issued following drug investigation at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing charges following a drug investigation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jerome Dobbs was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, fourth-degree criminal sale of...
NYS Corrections Officers Call For Massive Changes After Violent Year
So in the past, I have written about the difficulties our men and women in law enforcement face every day they are on the job. They go to work without the certainty of knowing if they will be going back home at the end of the day. However, there is...
nyspnews.com
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Daunting, Frightening Report From Airports In New York State
It is time to refresh your knowledge of what is not allowed on a plane or at a TSA checkpoint in airports.
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
nyspnews.com
New York State Police to participate in multi-state speed enforcement initiative on U.S. Highway 20
The State Police today announced that they will step up speed enforcement efforts along the New York portion of U.S. Highway 20 on January 17, 2023. The one-day corridor project, which is targeted at reducing speed related crashes on non-interstate highways was created by the Iowa State Patrol. New York State Police is among eight other states participating in the campaign.
Your License Will Change in 2023 in New York State
THE DMV in New York State is worried about fraud and counterfeit licenses. Here are some of the changes that you will see on your new ID:
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Corrections officers union calls for legislative changes amid massive increase in prison violence
ALBANY- According to data maintained by the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 2022 set the single year record for inmate-on-staff and inmate-on-inmate assaults. Data shows that overall prison violence is up 31 percent from the year prior. There are several state prisons in the Mid-Hudson Valley impacted by...
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
We are halfway through the first month of the year and the weather in New York State is about to become more seasonal.
Wyoming County officials want NYS to review protocol for shutting down thruway
Wyoming County officials say the closure of the NYS Thruway during the November storm put drivers at a higher risk of crashing.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Hochul Urged to Crack Down on Marijuana “Sticker Stores”
New York State Senator Tom O'Mara has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to crack down on "sticker stores," which use a loophole to sell marijuana illegally. According to a report by Linsey Madison of WENY, Mara called on Hochul to crack down on businesses that sell extremely expensive stickers and then "gift" marijuana to their customers.
