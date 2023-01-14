Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
ADRZY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Andritz is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories & Union Pacific
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Zacks.com
Why Idexx (IDXX) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
IDXX - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. This Animal diagnostic and health care company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 3.35%. For the...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds to Invest In
Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics, and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented...
Zacks.com
United Community Banks (UCBI) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
UCBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.64%. A...
Zacks.com
4 Small-Cap Sector ETFs With Strong Q4 Earnings Potential
SLY - Free Report) (up 7.0% this year) beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (. SPY - Free Report) (up 4.2%), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (. DIA - Free Report) (up 3.5%) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) (up 5.5%). Americans too have regained confidence in...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Worth Betting on Now?
JEF - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this investment banking and capital markets company have returned +15.6% over the...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed at $105.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care...
Zacks.com
3 Companies Positively Surprising in Earnings Season
AA - Free Report) , Discover Financial Services (. So far, there have been several companies stealing the spotlight in earnings season so far, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (. TSM - Free Report) , United Air Lines (. UAL - Free Report) , and JPMorgan Chase & Co (. JPM...
Zacks.com
Here's Why RingCentral (RNG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Is Dana (DAN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Zacks.com
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
OSBC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (. MITSY - Free...
Comments / 0