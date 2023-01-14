ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe judge Emily Austin reveals what the 2023 committee is considering to crown the queen

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tICRJ_0kF6p0zT00

The eyes of the world are on the 71st edition of Miss Universe , set to take place tonight, January 14th, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States.

Dubbed “The Greatest Celebration of Women,” over eighty women will compete in the international beauty pageant to secure the multimillion-dollar crown designed by Mouawad Jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AD4eE_0kF6p0zT00 Mouawad
2022- 2023 Miss Universe crown

Named “Mouawad Force for Good Crown,” the second-generation piece holds 110 carats of blue sapphires, 48 carats of white diamonds, and a 45.14-carat royal blue sapphire at its center. It is valued at approximately $5.75 million.

Two weeks before the show’s night, the beauty pageants have been competing in preliminary competitions, including the national costume and the swimsuit contest , where they tapped into their creativity to design a blank Liva Fluid Fashion cape in collaboration with a local artist.

Each piece had to include a drawing or quote representing the cause they proudly serve. Each beauty queen showed their talent, charisma, and compassion while securely parading to convince the judges that they have what it takes to become the next Miss Universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCsbs_0kF6p0zT00 Getty Images
Miss Universe swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe organization selected an all-female committee for the pageant. A group of women outstanding in various industries, including sports, beauty, and music. HOLA! USA had the exclusive opportunity to speak with sports journalist Emily Austin about what the 2023 committee is considering to crown the new Miss Universe.

Find below what the reporter, social media influencer, and activist says.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33N3eH_0kF6p0zT00 Miss Universe / Emily Austin
Miss Universe judge Emily Austin
Only some people can say they have had the life experience of selecting a Miss Universe. How did you become a judge?

About two weeks ago, I got a call from a random number asking, “is this still Emily Austin?” I said, “yes.” She said, “Do you want to be part of the selection committee for Miss Universe?” I said, “of course.” She was a producer I had worked with when I was 18 on a celebrity boxing fight and remembered me after all the years. I was very flattered!

Being a judge of one of the most-watched beauty pageants in the world must be exciting and nerve-wracking. How are you feeling tonight?

I’m super excited! I know it is going to be fast-paced, and I have to keep up with scoring while ensuring every woman gets 100% of my attention.

The weight of the world is on the committee’s shoulders during the 71st edition of Miss Universe. What are the judges contemplating to select our new beauty queen?

I can summarize it as follows:

Confidence

Elegance

A woman who is well spoken

Friendly

Keeps you engaged in a conversation

Motivated

Strength. It’s going to be a long year!

You have met all the contestants. Have you learned anything special from them, their dreams, and their causes?

I learned that every person has something in common despite being from all over the world. Literally, everyone can find something to relate to, no matter where you’re from. Many of these women have similar causes they care for, similar struggles, similar childhood experiences, and even something like taste in music. It shows if people bothered to spend a few minutes getting to know one another, you would find something in common.

RELATED:

When, where, and how to watch the 2023 Miss Universe on TV and online

From a cash prize to a luxury apartment: What are the benefits of winning Miss Universe?

See all the Latinas during the swimsuit competition at the 2023 Miss Universe


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49a8gU_0kF6p0zT00 Miss Universe / Emily Austin
Miss Universe judge Emily Austin
Do you already have a favorite to win the crown, or are you still conflicted? What would be decisive for you tonight?

I have a few favorites so far. I told myself, “if any of them win, I’d be content.” But then again, the final scoring hasn’t been done yet, so let’s see how tonight goes.

At this point, a few have already caught my attention. How they answer the questions makes or breaks their scoring.

The 2023 Miss Universe will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT., live from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The Miss Universe pageant will be aired on the Roku channel. To access the broadcasting, you can visit Roku.com, Roku TVs, Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or use similar devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Apple TV, and Samsung TVs. You can also download the Roku app for Android and iOS devices.

Telemundo will begin their Spanish-language broadcasting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. You can secure a free trial from FuboTV and DirecTV Stream if you live in the United States or use ExpressVPN to stream internationally.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Miss Universe judge Emily Austin: I left college over Super Bowl job

Emily Austin, a 21-year-old sports and entertainment host, had her phone on “do not disturb” mode during a recent tour of the United Nations. When she came back online she had three missed calls from a number that wasn’t in her contacts. Austin spent three years at Hofstra but left the school because she found the school to be ironically unaccommodating with her career pursuits. Her first thought upon exiting the U.N. was that the missed calls were spam. Nevertheless, it turned out to be Michelle Welch, a producer who she had previously worked with in connection with LiveXLive and MTV, asking...
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Gushes Over 'Real Life Angel' Mom Julie In Birthday Tribute Days Before Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is likely thinking hard about her birthday wish this year.Days before she is due to report to prison to serve out her seven-year sentencing, the matriarch celebrated another lap around the sun — and her daughter Savannah Chrisley made sure she was feeling the love on what was likely an emotional day.On Thursday, January 12, the podcaster, 25, took to Instagram with a heartfelt birthday tribute honoring Julie, whom she dubbed the "most amazing woman that I know."TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEAcknowledging the elephant in the room — a.k.a Todd...
FLORIDA STATE
HOLAUSA

Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, and Alejandro Iñárritu say traditional cinema isn’t over despite streaming services’ popularity

Mexican filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu are three of the most influential directors of Latin America and Hollywood. Their stories have captivated audiences for years, and now, the “three amigos” have shared with Deadline what they think is the future of cinema. “We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy