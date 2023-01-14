REVIEW: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Adds Four New Frost Beverages for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More
New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
New ‘Encanto’ & Tiana Topiaries and More Details Announced for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023
Disney has announced details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023, which will run from March 1 through July 5. New topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa from “Encanto” will be near the EPCOT main entrance. A new Princess Tiana topiary will be at The American Adventure. Returning topiaries include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, and Tick Tock Croc; Figment; Anna and Elsa; and more.
Chalk Art Showcases Natural Scenes and Disney Characters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the most fascinating elements of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is the chalk art displays, which change frequently. The chalk art can be found on the bridge leading to World Showcase Plaza from World Celebration. Before the display, there is an area for kids to draw their own chalk art.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/14/23 (New Decor Added to Carousel Coffee, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Magenta Frost & Amber Frost, Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Breakfast Empanada & Coffee, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. We’re starting our day here at Carousel Coffee because new decor has been installed. Next were planning on stopping by EPCOT to try some food and drinks from the International Festival of the Arts. Finally we will be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check on Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant in Toy Story Land. Let’s get started!
REVIEW: New Banana Shake & Watermelon Lemonade Arrive at Schmoozies in Disney California Adventure
Feel like a sweet treat as you stroll through Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure? Well there’s no better place along the way than Schmoozies! As the seasons turn, they have two intriguing new offerings we just had to try — the Banana Shake and the Watermelon Lemonade — so join us as we give these a sip and see how they fare.
Full Menus (and New Souvenir Items) Revealed for Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Resort
This year marks 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Disneyland Resort is serving up many new dishes, sips, and novelties throughout the year. All across Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park you can take part in the historic milestone by eating your...
Lawsuit Alleges Disneyland Cast Members Laughed at Disabled Woman Before Fall That Led to Her Death
A lawsuit alleges that Disneyland Cast Members laughed at a disabled woman struggling to get out of a Jungle Cruise boat, just before she suffered a fall that ultimately led to her death, Orange County Register reports. Joanne Aguilar, a 66-year-old Ventura County woman, fell while getting out of a...
Save Big at Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras 2023 with Food and Beverage Card Offer
Universal Orlando Resort is cranking out a ton of Mardi Gras announcements today, and we cannot wait to catch some beads and eat those mouth-watering beignets. If eating all of the food that the festival has to offer is your thing, we have some great news for you if you want to try everything, and save some money while you do it.
REVIEW: New Mango & Lemon Raspberry Hard Floats and Returning Mangonada from Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure
Winter time is the perfect time to put some spice in your life, and what better place to do that than with ice cream? Well if that sounds appealing to you, look no further than Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream over at Disney California Adventure, where there’s a new spicy sundae, spicy hard float, and something a bit more tame as well all on offer. Let’s have a taste and see what’s the big deal about the Mango and Lemon Raspberry Hard Floats as well as the returning Mangonada!
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
REVIEW: Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, & Asian Beef Burrito from Studio Catering Co. at Disney California Adventure
Looking for some fusion cuisine as you enjoy the winter months at Disney California Adventure? Fear not, you have plenty of options right here at Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land. As the seasonal menus turned around, we got to try the new Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, and the Asian Beef Burrito. So let’s dig in and see how these new offerings hold up!
MagicBand+ to Interact With Disney100 Decorations at Disneyland Resort
MagicBand+ will interact with select Disney100 decorations throughout Disneyland Resort during the celebration this year. Disney just released details about the 100th anniversary celebration, including concept renderings of decorations at Downtown Disney District and Disney California Adventure. The decorations will include platinum statues and medallions. Disney stated they would release...
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
Color Coding Added to New EPCOT Parking Lot Signage Frames
Additional pieces painted green or blue have been added to the frames for signage recently erected in the EPCOT parking lot. The three-sided frames are on black poles next to the tram lane. Walt Disney World didn’t follow through on their promise for trams to return to all four parks in 2022, but these new frames indicate they could return to EPCOT sooner rather than later.
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales Resuming Today, Queue Open Now
Just days after Disneyland Resort confirmed they will reopen sales for Magic Key Passes “from time to time” in 2023, they are selling more of the passes as of January 17. The virtual queue to buy Magic Key passes is now active at this link. The website indicates...
More Celebration Details Released for Disneyland Resort, Including NEW Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit
Disney has released their full guide to the Disney100 celebration beginning January 27, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, including details about the new Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit. “World of Color – ONE”. This all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling...
