REVIEW: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Adds Four New Frost Beverages for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Winter time is the perfect time to put some spice in your life, and what better place to do that than with ice cream? Well if that sounds appealing to you, look no further than Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream over at Disney California Adventure, where there’s a new spicy sundae, spicy hard float, and something a bit more tame as well all on offer. Let’s have a taste and see what’s the big deal about the Mango and Lemon Raspberry Hard Floats as well as the returning Mangonada!

1 DAY AGO