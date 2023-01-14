SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A ninth atmospheric river is hitting the Northstate on Wednesday and Caltrans is preparing for the storm. Although the weather won't be as drastic as we have seen in recent weeks, Caltrans District 2 officials say drivers still need to be vigilant and check roadway conditions before they head out by checking their QuickMap. It shows a variety of different road conditions like where road closures, traffic incidents and areas with chain checks are located.

