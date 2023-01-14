Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Highway 299 reopens near Oregon Mountain following spinouts, winter weather
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 18, 8:20 PM:. Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal on State Route 299 at the summit of Oregon Mountain following multiple spinouts due to winter weather conditions. -- BREAKING, JAN. 18, 4:40 PM:. District 2 officials with Caltrans say State Route 299...
Another storm hits the Northstate, Caltrans says check road conditions
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A ninth atmospheric river is hitting the Northstate on Wednesday and Caltrans is preparing for the storm. Although the weather won't be as drastic as we have seen in recent weeks, Caltrans District 2 officials say drivers still need to be vigilant and check roadway conditions before they head out by checking their QuickMap. It shows a variety of different road conditions like where road closures, traffic incidents and areas with chain checks are located.
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
Palo Cedro business reopens after being closed for two weeks due to winter storms
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — — There are sunny skies over much of the Northstate, but the damage done by recent storms has hurt some local businesses. Norms is a scratch kitchen restaurant located in the heart of Palo Cedro. They usually open their doors at 5 p.m. but Chef Michael Schoonover said after being hit repeatedly by California’s storms, they had to close their doors for more than two weeks.
Free parking in downtown Redding is about to be a thing of the past
REDDING. Calif. — Free parking in downtown Redding is about to be a thing of the past. The pay-to-park system is beginning next week, starting on Monday the pay-to-park program will officially be enforced. These pay stations will accept coins, debit and credit cards, and other options like payment...
Be Ready Butte: Cal Fire launches new fire preparedness website
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire's Butte Unit announced the launch of a new, comprehensive fire preparedness website: Be Ready Butte. The website is an initiative designed to increase awareness, education, and mutual support for fire safety, according to Cal Fire. “Our communities know all too well the devastation...
Redding roofing company receives increase in calls following winter storms
REDDING. Calif. — Roofing companies all over the Northstate have seen an increase in calls because of recent winter storms. Calls about roof damage, clogged gutters, and of course major leaks have been the main cause of concern for locals during the heavy rainfall. One local roofing company, Perfection...
Northern Trinity County residents remain without phone, internet services following storms
TRINITY COUNTY — In the aftermath of these recent winter storms, residents in Northern Trinity County-- specifically Trinity Center and Coffee Creek-- have been without internet or landline phone capabilities for 13 consecutive days. The company that provides these services to the region, TDS Telecom, has allegedly told customers...
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Woman rescued from flood waters, cited for driving around road closure sign
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was cited after she was rescued from flood waters on Ord Ferry Road in Butte County Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report that a vehicle drove around a road-closed sign and...
New parking meter system coming to downtown Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will be installing a new parking meter system downtown starting this month. The city says it will be deploying Smart Meter Kiosk Units throughout downtown and around Chico State. Between 1st Street and 4th Street, and Salem Street and Wall Street, new Smart...
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
Red Bluff man says Instacart driver tore up his yard and fled
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Ed Wesner lives off of Niche Road on the outskirts of Red Bluff. He was weathering recent storms at home Wednesday night when he got a text from his neighbor. “She left me a text, ‘I think my Instacart driver got stuck on your driveway,...
Holiday Market in Paradise to close next week
PARADISE, Calif. - The Holiday Market in Paradise announced that it will be closing at the end of next week. The market has been open on Skyway for more than 50 years and is set to close on Jan. 27. Employees tell Action News Now they got word from North...
Shasta Dam's water releases, explained
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — In the wake of the 12th wettest start to a year on record, concerns over where that water is ending up have risen. Lake levels have risen as well, but have water releases from Shasta Dam hampered that storage?. “Well right now we’ve had a...
$24 million dollar settlement with PG&E announced for Dixie Fire
REDDING. Calif. — 10 public entities announced a collective $24 million settlement with PG&E for public and natural resource damages caused by the 2021 Dixie Fire, which started July 13, 2021 and burned approximately 963,309 acres in Plumas, Lassen, Butte, Shasta, and Tehama Counties. The 10 settling public entities...
Sites Reservoir team discusses hopes and hurdles
REDDING, Calif. — Water availability has become a critical issue in the face of ongoing drought, and one prominent potential solution remains elusive. The proposed sites reservoir in Glenn and Colusa counties was first envisioned in the 1980s, but has yet to become a reality despite bipartisan support. Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority Jerry Brown described the critical junction the project is at now, with the upcoming completion of environmental studies as well as a vital application process.
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
Pedestrian Traffic Crash Near Red Bluff Causes Major Injury
Traffic Crash on State Route 14 Involves Pedestrian and Motor Vehicle. A traffic crash involving a pedestrian occurred southeast of Red Bluff on January 14, resulting in a major injury. The accident occurred along State Route 99 at Rumiano Curves north of Vina Road around 4:10 a.m. A major injury occurred in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
