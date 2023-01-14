Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LA County COVID-related hospitalizations tumble; 1,400 new cases reported
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals tumbled below the 1,000 mark Wednesday, while more than 1,400 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 958 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down sharply from 1,024 that were...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County COVID Death Toll Reaches 35K
Los Angeles County reported 63 new COVID-19-related deaths from a four-day period ending Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll past the 35,000 mark, along with about 3,200 new infections. The county Department of Public Health noted that the statistics are likely low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
Fullerton and Orange County Might Open Temporary Homeless Shelter Without Walk-ins
Amid the rain and cold weather, Fullerton and Orange County officials are considering opening a temporary shelter for homeless people at Independence Park – but that shelter won’t allow any walk-ins. Fullerton City Council members at their Tuesday meeting voted unanimously to allow the city manager to negotiate...
Years of Resident Concerns Spark Lawsuit Against OC Animal Shelter
Local activists continue to heavily criticize the county-run animal shelter in ongoing litigation currently playing out in Orange County Superior Court. It’s been a years-long battle between residents and county shelter officials. [Read: Activists Fed Up With OC Animal Shelter, Sue For Animal Abuse]. Now, three nonprofit organizations are...
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
KTLA.com
Orange County public defender dies in Mexico; loved ones question circumstances
Loved ones are disputing the official account of why a public defender from Orange County died in Mexico while celebrating the one-year anniversary with his wife over the weekend. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after authorities said he was intoxicated and...
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
Storms Drop Over 10 Inches Of Rain On Santa Clarita, Providing New Water Supply
Enough water to sustain over 800,000 people for a year has been collected from rain since the beginning of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Monday. Multiple winter rain storms that have battered Southern California in recent weeks have led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of ...
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Newport Beach California
If you’re looking for an escape from bustling downtown Newport Beach without giving up access to amenities, these less crowded beaches are a great option!. What’s the least crowded beach in Newport Beach?. There are a few quiet spots to escape the crowds in Newport Beach. The least...
What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?
While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
Newport Beach’s New $3 Million Animal Shelter Set to Open in February
Newport Beach is expected to run a city-owned animal shelter for the first time in its history after a group of residents raised $3 million. The facility is currently under construction and is slated to open in early February. A local nonprofit resident group, the Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter, spent five years raising funds to purchase the land and construct the facility.
Irvine Councilwoman Threatens To Pull City Out of Green Power Agency if CEO Isn’t Replaced
Orange County’s green power agency could lose its biggest member after Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to vote in favor of pulling out of the agency if the current CEO and legal counsel aren’t gone by the end of January. “In order to reform OCPA, the first steps...
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
localocnews.com
Children’s Hospital of Orange County breaks ground on new tower on Orange campus
Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on Main Street and CHOC Court just north...
spectrumnews1.com
Documentary firm settles access dispute over Bryant crashvideo
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A documentary production company and attorneys for Los Angeles County have settled the firm’s legal efforts to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, it was announced Wednesday.
Orange County sees more than 4 inches of rain over two days
In Orange County, there were 4.13 inches of rain reported over the past two days at lower Oso Creek as of 4 a.m. Monday. There were 3.89 inches reported at Coto de Caza, 3.27 inches reported at Lower Silverado Canyon and 6.15 inches reported at Horsethief Rice Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains.The precipitation largely tapered off Saturday night, and the rain subsided until late afternoon Sunday when another less-powerful storm moved in.On Saturday afternoon, Orange County Fire Authority workers saved a woman who was clinging to a tree above rising water at Aliso Creek near the 24400 block of...
