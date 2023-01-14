ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

LA County COVID Death Toll Reaches 35K

Los Angeles County reported 63 new COVID-19-related deaths from a four-day period ending Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll past the 35,000 mark, along with about 3,200 new infections. The county Department of Public Health noted that the statistics are likely low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding

With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors  High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Newport Beach California

If you’re looking for an escape from bustling downtown Newport Beach without giving up access to amenities, these less crowded beaches are a great option!. What’s the least crowded beach in Newport Beach?. There are a few quiet spots to escape the crowds in Newport Beach. The least...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?

While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Newport Beach’s New $3 Million Animal Shelter Set to Open in February

Newport Beach is expected to run a city-owned animal shelter for the first time in its history after a group of residents raised $3 million. The facility is currently under construction and is slated to open in early February. A local nonprofit resident group, the Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter, spent five years raising funds to purchase the land and construct the facility.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Documentary firm settles access dispute over Bryant crashvideo

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A documentary production company and attorneys for Los Angeles County have settled the firm’s legal efforts to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, it was announced Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Orange County sees more than 4 inches of rain over two days

In Orange County, there were 4.13 inches of rain reported over the past two days at lower Oso Creek as of 4 a.m. Monday. There were 3.89 inches reported at Coto de Caza, 3.27 inches reported at Lower Silverado Canyon and 6.15 inches reported at Horsethief Rice Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains.The precipitation largely tapered off Saturday night, and the rain subsided until late afternoon Sunday when another less-powerful storm moved in.On Saturday afternoon, Orange County Fire Authority workers saved a woman who was clinging to a tree above rising water at Aliso Creek near the 24400 block of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

