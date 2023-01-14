Syracuse travels to Florida to play No. 16 Miami on Monday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here’s what to watch for in the game. Syracuse is desperate for a signature win on its NCAA resume. Currently ranked No. 117 in the NET, the Orange is 0-2 in Q1 games, 1-2 in Q2, 3-2 in Q3 and 8-0 in Q4. Monday evening’s game against Miami, ranked No. 39 in NET, represents an opportunity for a Q1 win (a Q1 win is awarded for a road win against a team ranked 1-75). Syracuse will need at least a few of these wins to counteract its Q3 losses against Colgate and Bryant in its non-conference schedule. The Orange avoided a Q3 loss with a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame, but SU is going to need more than that if it wants to be dancing in March.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO