Syracuse women’s lacrosse looking to stay healthy for deeper NCAA run: ‘Now’s our chance’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The way Syracuse University women’s lacrosse graduate student attack Megan Carney sees it, the stars have finally aligned. “This is like our last chance,” Carney said on Tuesday following the first day of practice for the 2023 season at the Ensley Athletic Center. “We’re excited to be playing together. Finally all of us are healthy. Now’s our chance.”
Wake Forest targeting Syracuse assistant Chip West to join coaching staff (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. —It appears that another member of Dino Babers’ coaching staff is about to head elsewhere. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Syracuse football cornerbacks coach Chip West to being targeted to join the Wake Forest coaching staff at the same position. West has ties to both...
Reliving 2003: Syracuse’s 11-game win streak is snapped as No. 3 Pitt ‘smothers’ the Orange
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in the Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. PANTHERS POUNCE.
Who are midseason bowling, swimming, wrestling MVPs? 18 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III winter sports season is at the midway point, and plenty of athletes have put their skills on full display. We asked every Section III coach for a player who has stepped up and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
Travis Greene, Khalil Ahmad elevated to help recruit while SU looks to fill two assistant positions
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is hitting the recruiting trail hard to try and fill its remaining roster spots ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 1. Two of the program’s staff members, Travis Greene and Khalil Ahmad, have been designated to help with off-campus recruiting on a temporary basis as SU is down two assistant coaches.
What to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Miami
Syracuse travels to Florida to play No. 16 Miami on Monday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here’s what to watch for in the game. Syracuse is desperate for a signature win on its NCAA resume. Currently ranked No. 117 in the NET, the Orange is 0-2 in Q1 games, 1-2 in Q2, 3-2 in Q3 and 8-0 in Q4. Monday evening’s game against Miami, ranked No. 39 in NET, represents an opportunity for a Q1 win (a Q1 win is awarded for a road win against a team ranked 1-75). Syracuse will need at least a few of these wins to counteract its Q3 losses against Colgate and Bryant in its non-conference schedule. The Orange avoided a Q3 loss with a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame, but SU is going to need more than that if it wants to be dancing in March.
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star football offers, huge lacrosse honor, more
In recent days, Syracuse Orange football coaches have offered scholarships to a variety of high-school prospects, including several four-star players on the west coast. Now, there is obviously a massive difference between the ‘Cuse making an offer and the team landing a commitment, but it’s still encouraging to see the Syracuse Orange football staff pursuing top-flight prospects.
Bracket Watch: Heading into key stretch, Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t close to the bubble
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team owns a decent record so far this season. It also owns a poor NCAA tournament resume. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has an opportunity to change that starting on Monday night, when a visit to Miami kicks off a critical string of games.
Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
Which Wildly Popular Yellowstone Star Was Seen in Syracuse?
He is one of the hottest actors on television right now, staring on the hit show ‘Yellowstone’ but on Saturday night, his evening was spent courtside in Syracuse at the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. On Saturday night, the Syracuse men squeaked by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish...
Syracuse Crunch edge Penguins, 3-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Crunch have built a four-game winning streak and improve to 17-13-2-3 on the season. Alex Barre-Boulet put the Crunch on the board with his 10th goal of the season to tie the franchise record for points (241), while Daniel Walcott potted his eighth to set a new career-high in points (20). Crunch scoring was rounded out with Gabriel Dumont’s ninth goal of the year.
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
Miami (Fla.) vs. Syracuse: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. The Orange lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert
Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
SU’s mid-year enrollees have arrived on campus. Here’s who to look for this spring
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football welcomed a crop of new players to campus this past weekend ahead of the start of spring semester Tuesday. Of the 20 players who signed with SU during the early signing period Dec. 21-23, half are joining the program as early enrollees. That includes all five transfers the Orange has signed out of the portal, and five of its freshman signees.
CNY high school hockey player ‘doing good’ after leaving ice on stretcher
A Mohawk Valley hockey player suffered a scary injury in the Jugglers’ contest against West Genesee on Tuesday night at Shove Park. With 6:18 left in the second period, senior forward Trevor Dziedzic crashed into the boards and went down hard. No penalty was assessed on the play. After...
Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
Yee Haw! Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Spotted in Syracuse, New York
Rip Wheeler left the Dutton family ranch in Montana to spend a little time in Syracuse, New York. The question is why?. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on the popular Paramount Network series 'Yellowstone' was spotted in Syracuse. What was he doing there?. Hauser was at the Dome to watch...
Classmates, friends, strangers gather to remember Syracuse girl gunned down walking home from store
Syracuse, N.Y. — Strangers, friends, family, educators and activists gathered Tuesday at the place where an 11-year-old girl was killed while getting milk from a nearby corner store Monday night. Just yards away from her home, they dropped off stuffed animals, pink balloons, candles and a sign, reading “Stop...
