Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women’s lacrosse looking to stay healthy for deeper NCAA run: ‘Now’s our chance’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The way Syracuse University women’s lacrosse graduate student attack Megan Carney sees it, the stars have finally aligned. “This is like our last chance,” Carney said on Tuesday following the first day of practice for the 2023 season at the Ensley Athletic Center. “We’re excited to be playing together. Finally all of us are healthy. Now’s our chance.”
What to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Miami

Syracuse travels to Florida to play No. 16 Miami on Monday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here’s what to watch for in the game. Syracuse is desperate for a signature win on its NCAA resume. Currently ranked No. 117 in the NET, the Orange is 0-2 in Q1 games, 1-2 in Q2, 3-2 in Q3 and 8-0 in Q4. Monday evening’s game against Miami, ranked No. 39 in NET, represents an opportunity for a Q1 win (a Q1 win is awarded for a road win against a team ranked 1-75). Syracuse will need at least a few of these wins to counteract its Q3 losses against Colgate and Bryant in its non-conference schedule. The Orange avoided a Q3 loss with a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame, but SU is going to need more than that if it wants to be dancing in March.
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star football offers, huge lacrosse honor, more

In recent days, Syracuse Orange football coaches have offered scholarships to a variety of high-school prospects, including several four-star players on the west coast. Now, there is obviously a massive difference between the ‘Cuse making an offer and the team landing a commitment, but it’s still encouraging to see the Syracuse Orange football staff pursuing top-flight prospects.
Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
Syracuse Crunch edge Penguins, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Crunch have built a four-game winning streak and improve to 17-13-2-3 on the season. Alex Barre-Boulet put the Crunch on the board with his 10th goal of the season to tie the franchise record for points (241), while Daniel Walcott potted his eighth to set a new career-high in points (20). Crunch scoring was rounded out with Gabriel Dumont’s ninth goal of the year.
Miami (Fla.) vs. Syracuse: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. The Orange lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert

Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
SU’s mid-year enrollees have arrived on campus. Here’s who to look for this spring

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football welcomed a crop of new players to campus this past weekend ahead of the start of spring semester Tuesday. Of the 20 players who signed with SU during the early signing period Dec. 21-23, half are joining the program as early enrollees. That includes all five transfers the Orange has signed out of the portal, and five of its freshman signees.
Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
