Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Daily
Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan
Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
Michigan Daily
After benching, Terrance Williams II seeks redemption
Just 21 seconds into the second half against Northwestern, the Michigan men’s basketball team’s called on its bench. After junior forward Terrance Williams II allowed a Wildcat to snatch an offensive rebound out of his hand and subsequently fouled him, Michigan coach Juwan Howard made a substitution, benching the starter and captain.
Michigan Daily
Michigan wrestling proves its mettle against Wisconsin
Entering its second Big Ten dual meet of the season, the No. 3 ranked Michigan wrestling team carried the weight of expectations on its shoulders. As evidenced by their ranking, the Wolverines were held in high regard by their NCAA peers. They had dispatched every team they faced prior to Sunday’s matchup, including two wins over top-25 teams. But they had never wrestled a team as highly ranked as No. 14 Wisconsin, home to three wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Michigan Daily
‘Thump and Bump’: How going big is proving useful for Michigan
The best way to describe the Michigan men’s basketball team’s newest lineup combination is, well, BIG. The Wolverines have recently opted to play 7-foot-1 junior center Hunter Dickinson and 6-foot-10 freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr. at the same time, using size to their advantage. Debuted against Iowa and ran more extensively against Northwestern, the lineup has already proven effective.
Michigan Daily
Strong first rotation gives Michigan confidence in record-breaking meet
Fifth-year senior Natalie Wojcik leapt in excitement after flipping off the vault and sticking her landing. Her solid 9.900 in the first rotation sparked a record-breaking night. Following Wojcik, senior Gabby Wilson and junior Naomi Morrison also stuck their vault landings giving the Wolverines back-to-back 9.950 routines. Building upon that...
Michigan Daily
Michigan goes undefeated in the ASU Cross Conference Challenge
With 45 seconds left on the clock in overtime, sophomore attacker Ashley O’Neil had a chance to give the No. 7 Michigan water polo team the lead in the last game of the ASU Cross Conference Challenge. Her shot from 10 meters out found the back of the net, clinching an 11-10 win over No. 10 Arizona State.
Michigan Daily
Michigan dominant in opening match against Boston University
Ahead of Sunday night’s matchup, the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team expected to beat Boston University. The reigning Big Ten champions have lofty goals this season, but the first step in achieving those was handling the Terriers. Sunday night, Michigan (1-0 overall) took care of business against...
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats No.9 Denver and Fisk in home opener
Following the No. 4 Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s second place performance at the Super 16 meet on Jan. 7, the Wolverines returned to the floor on Friday determined to come out on top. With new lineups, a home crowd and increased confidence, they were able to do just that.
Michigan Daily
In track events, Michigan looks past early success to future growth
Winning races and etching names into the record books will always be the goal for Michigan men’s and women’s track and field. And, although the Michigan Invitational served as a pre-season non-scoring meet, the two units took the event as an opportunity to grow. The Wolverines focused on individual development before the start of their indoor track and field season.
Michigan Daily
Michigan women’s track and field posts a strong showing at the Michigan Invitational
Although the Michigan Invitational was a non-scoring performance, Michigan displayed both dominance and need for improvement. The track athletes were successful but the Wolverines faltered in their field events. The track athletes took first in seven of the nine events, while the field events earned first in just one of its six events.
Michigan Daily
Cameron Amine’s composure critical in win against Wisconsin
After five matches and backed by a full arena, the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team was in the lead in its dual against No. 14 Wisconsin, 13-3. Redshirt junior No. 6 Cameron Amine and Wisconsin’s No. 5 Dean Hamiti took to the mat in a rematch of last year’s 165-pound NCAA Tournament match. With Hamiti looking for revenge after last year’s loss and Amine returning from an injury, the question of who would come out victorious nearly a year later was on the forefront.
Michigan Daily
Freshmen excel in season-opening sweep of Boston University
The first match of the season usually offers the Michigan men’s tennis team the chance to acclimate its freshmen to the fast-paced, rowdy environment of a dual-match, and coach Adam Steinberg jumped at the opportunity. In its first match of the season against Boston University, the fifth-ranked Wolverines rolled...
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
Michigan Daily
Student Seats site launches at UMich to protect students from online ticket scams
Though many student sports fans at the University of Michigan choose to support Wolverine sport teams for a full year by purchasing student season tickets, others choose to buy individual tickets for specific games. However, many have found common ticket resale platforms such as Facebook and GroupMe groups to be sketchy jungles where scammers run wild.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: build, Santa, build
Last month, University of Michigan President Santa Ono revealed the University’s plans to construct a new undergraduate residence hall on Elbel field, which is located southeast of the South Quad Residence Hall. It will primarily house incoming freshmen, with a proposed capacity of 2,300 students. The building’s location on Central Campus is intended to help alleviate the growing demand for on-campus housing among students.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor community members protest United Electrical Contractors following allegations of racism
Dozens of students and community members gathered on the Diag Monday afternoon to protest alleged racist practices by United Electrical Contractors, a firm contracted by housing developer Landmark to work on a student housing project behind the Michigan Theater. Six former employees of United Electrical Contractors filed a lawsuit against...
Michigan Daily
‘Game on’: UMich Voices for Carbon Neutrality coalition reflects on meeting with President Ono
Representatives from campus sustainability coalition Voices for Carbon Neutrality met with University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Chief Financial Officer Geoff Chatas on Jan. 5 to discuss the University’s progress toward carbon neutrality. VCN said they wanted to meet with campus administration to share their ideas for how the University can mitigate the effects of climate change as effectively as possible.
Michigan Daily
Michigan Medicine hosts discussion on critical race theory in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Michigan Medicine’s Department of Anesthesiology held a virtual screening of the MasterClass video “Critical Race Theory: American Law and Racism” Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The video featured Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, civil rights activist and the founder of the field of critical race theory, who discussed the theory’s origin and highlighted the ongoing work of legal scholars today. After the screening, the department facilitated a discussion about critical race theory in the context of law with members of the University of Michigan community.
Michigan Daily
CSG looks into ethics reform and high dropout rate among members
The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss an overhaul of internal ethics procedures and strategies to tackle high dropout CSG rates among elected Assembly members. LSA sophomore Jacob Amspaugh, LSA junior Jarek Schmanski and LSA junior Karthik Pasupula sponsored an amendment to the internal ethics...
Comments / 0