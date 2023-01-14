Malachi Smith’s first season at Gonzaga hasn’t gone as smoothly as planned. But he’s hoping the best is yet to come. No. 6 Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) is scheduled to play host to Loyola Marymount (13-7, 3-3) on Thursday night in Spokane, Wash., and Smith will try to build on his last outing.

