New MIT Research Indicates That Automation Is Responsible for Income Inequality

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Scientists Discover Serious Side Effects Associated With Youth Steroid Use
A study of Canadian youth found that the use of anabolic-androgenic steroids is prevalent and associated with dependence and severe side effects. A new study published in the journal Performance Enhancement & Health has discovered that anabolic-androgenic steroid use among young people is linked with severe side effects. The research, which analyzed data from over 2,700 adolescents and young adults in Canada, also found that the practice is relatively prevalent, with as many as 25% of users experiencing symptoms of dependence.
A Biological Wonder: Harvard Researchers Discover Embryonic Origins of Adult Pluripotent Stem Cells
Stem cells are a remarkable biological wonder that have the ability to repair, replace and regenerate cells. In most animals and humans, stem cells are limited to generating only specific types of cells. For example, hair stem cells will only produce hair, and intestine stem cells will only produce intestines. However, many distantly-related invertebrates have stem cell populations that are pluripotent in adult animals, meaning they can regenerate virtually any missing cell type, a process known as whole-body regeneration.
Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023-Refinitiv data
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese companies are expected to report their highest earnings growth in five years, Refinitiv data shows, as economic reopening after COVID lockdowns and accommodative monetary policy raise hopes for higher profits.
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
Japan marks record trade deficit on soaring energy imports
TOKYO (AP) — Japan recorded a record high trade deficit for 2022 of 19.97 trillion yen ($156 billion) as energy imports surged, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The deficit was the biggest since Japan began keeping comparable records in 1979, the ministry said. Both imports and exports jumped to...
Unlocking the Mystery of Plant Breathing – Scientists Discover Mechanism Plants Use To Control “Mouths”
A significant discovery about the mechanisms by which plants open and close their stomata could lead to new methods of protecting crops from the effects of climate change, particularly the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. While breathing is often taken for granted as an involuntary process, it...
Scientists Unlock Nature’s Secret to Super-Selective Binding
EPFL researchers have found that controlling super-selective binding interactions between nanomaterials and protein surfaces requires not only adjusting the molecular density but also the pattern and structural rigidity. Researchers at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have discovered that controlling super-selective binding interactions between nanomaterials and protein surfaces not only...
New NASA Study Reveals Devastating Impact of Rising Sea Levels on U.S. Coasts
New results show average sea level rise approaching the 1-foot mark for most coastlines of the contiguous U.S. by 2050. The Gulf Coast and Southeast will see the most change. By 2050, sea level along contiguous U.S. coastlines could rise as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) above today’s waterline, according to researchers who analyzed nearly three decades of satellite observations. The results from the NASA Sea Level Change Team could help refine near-term projections for coastal communities that are bracing for increases in both catastrophic and nuisance flooding in coming years.
U.S. RHIC Atom Smasher Reveals a Surprising Preference in Particle Spin Alignment
Findings may point to a previously unknown influence of the strong force—and a way to measure its local fluctuations. Given the choice of three different “spin” orientations, certain particles emerging from collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), an atom smasher at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, appear to have a preference. As described in a paper just published in Nature by RHIC’s STAR collaboration, the results reveal a preference in global spin alignment of particles called phi mesons. Conventional mechanisms—such as the magnetic field strength or the swirliness of the matter generated in the particle collisions—cannot explain the data. But a new model that includes local fluctuations in the nuclear strong force can.
Physicists Observe Direct Evidence of Effective Wave Growth Theory in Space
A team from Nagoya University in Japan has observed, for the first time, the energy transferring from resonant electrons to whistler-mode waves in space. Their findings offer direct evidence of previously theorized efficient growth, as predicted by the non-linear growth theory of waves. This should improve our understanding of not only space plasma physics but also space weather, a phenomenon that affects satellites.
