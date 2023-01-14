Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT
The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
WDW News Today
Figment Popcorn Bucket Returning With Special EPCOT 40 Strap for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Figment popcorn bucket is returning to Walt Disney World for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney announced the popcorn bucket’s return via TikTok. The bucket is the same but will have an EPCOT 40 strap. The popular bucket was released during last year’s Festival of...
WDW News Today
New ‘Encanto’ & Tiana Topiaries and More Details Announced for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023
Disney has announced details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023, which will run from March 1 through July 5. New topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa from “Encanto” will be near the EPCOT main entrance. A new Princess Tiana topiary will be at The American Adventure. Returning topiaries include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, and Tick Tock Croc; Figment; Anna and Elsa; and more.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More
New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: EPCOT’s Most Expensive Restaurant Is Now Accepting Reservations in Disney World
There are some seriously fancy dining destinations in Disney World. From Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian to Monsieur Paul in EPCOT — you can experience fine dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth. One fancy Disney World restaurant reopened recently but was only accepting walk-ins — until now! Takumi-Tei is taking reservations and we’ve got all the details.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Inside the Magic
Long-Standing Universal Studios Attraction Closing Next Month
There’s plenty to do at Universal Orlando, but of course, with the Resort being split into two lands, Guests have some decisions to make. At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
HGTV
Ben Napier's Starbucks Drink Is So Good
HGTV stars, they're just like us, right? Maybe when it comes to coffee. During a recent press trip to New York City, Ben Napier needed an afternoon pick-me-up. With Starbucks just a few feet away, it was a no brainer. Ben approached the kiosk and without hesitation ordered (arguably) the most popular seasonal drink the Seattle-based coffee chain offers: a Pumpkin Spice Latte (a.k.a PSL) — with a twist.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
WDW News Today
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today
The Art of David E. Doss Brings Walt Disney World-Inspired Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the returning booths to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is The Art of David E. Doss, whose work can be found at The American Adventure. There’s a booth with a sign for Doss, but a festival market booth is also dedicated to his works.
Disney World Spent Millions On An Epcot Fireworks Display, And 4 Other Cases Of Attractions Going Spectacularly Wrong
Sometimes Disney World attractions stand the test of time, sometimes not.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Sweet & Sour Churro Pulls Into Cozy Cone Motel at Disney California Adventure
Looking for a treat that’s both sweet and has a kick to it? That’s the promise of the new Sweet & Sour Churro we found at Cone 1 of the Cozy Cone Motel in Disney California Adventure. The big question is of course — does it hold to that promise? Well let’s have a taste together!
WDW News Today
WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
disneyfoodblog.com
Restaurant Menu Changes Hit Disney World This Week
It’s been a great week in Disney World — for FOOD! That’s because the EPCOT Festival of the Arts has started, and we made our way around the festival trying out EVERYTHING. We also grabbed the new Pistachio drink at Starbucks and noticed that Spice Road Table...
disneyfoodblog.com
Figment Fans Are About To Lose Their Minds With ALL of the New Merchandise in EPCOT
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you absolutely love the energetic purple dragon that is Figment, prepare to have your mind BLOWN. In many ways, Figment has become the mascot of various EPCOT Festivals,...
