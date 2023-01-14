Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard transferring to one of the Tigers' SEC rivals
Former LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard is staying in the Southeastern Conference and going to one of the Tigers' rivals. Howard committed to Ole Miss, he announced Wednesday morning in a social media post, a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Howard, a Lafayette native and the son of...
NOLA.com
Momentum building for LSU women's basketball team ahead of rematch against Arkansas
LSU looked like a team whose momentum is gaining during its last game, but the Tigers will face a team that is also on a roll when Arkansas comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for an 8 p.m. tipoff Thursday. The No. 3 Tigers (18-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) looked...
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023
Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
NOLA.com
An LSU football junior from Baton Rouge has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU redshirt junior offensive guard Kardell Thomas is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he said Wednesday. Thomas, a former top 100 recruit from Baton Rouge, started two games over the last four seasons. He wants to find more playing time with his last two years of eligibility. “Unfortunately my time...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
NOLA.com
Must be the hair: LSU 3-point shooter Jasmine Carson elevating her overall game
It’s not hard finding LSU guard Jasmine Carson once the game is underway. Carson’s unique, bright-yellow hairdo isolates her like a tracer light, and teammates are always looking for her, especially outside the 3-point line. “The coaches say, ‘Well we always know where Jas is on film,'” Carson...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
NOLA.com
Here’s where LSU women’s basketball stands in NCAA, season projections as of Jan. 17
Welcome to our first weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers (No. 4 coaches’ poll) as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season.
NOLA.com
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana
It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
LSU Ranked No. 3 in Latest AP Poll
Tigers ranked No. 3 for the first time since 2006, Angel Reese elevating program to new heights.
247Sports
LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC
LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
NOLA.com
LSU cracks the top three in AP women's poll, their highest since the 2006 season
The LSU women's basketball team climbed two spots to No. 3 in The Associated Press poll. The No. 3 ranking is LSU's highest in the AP poll since the Tigers were No. 3 on Feb. 27, 2006. That team, which featured former Tigers great and WNBA superstar Seimone Augustus, went to the Final Four.
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
NOLA.com
Port Allen basketball wins intense overtime battle of state champions against Carver
Two reigning state champions met for a back-and-forth overtime battle Tuesday night in Port Allen. Port Allen High, the defending Class 2A champs, edged 4A winners Carver 64-58. District 11-4A Carver (12-8) committed three turnovers in the overtime period, and all District 6-3A Port Allen (18-1) needed was a couple...
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
