Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Matt McMahon the recruiter: How LSU's basketball coach makes prospects feel at home
BATON ROUGE - The visit wasn't about him, but Malachi couldn't stop asking the McMahon family questions. "Excuse me, excuse me? Can I ask a question?" The 8-year-old would exclaim. "Sure, Malachi," one of the McMahons would respond. Malachi, the youngest brother of Corneilous Williams, was on a recruiting visit...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
For 5-foot-7 South Carolina women's basketball signee Milaysia Fulwiley dunk is just part of her game
COLUMBIA — Five-star South Carolina women's basketball signee Milaysia Fulwiley looked effortless when she scored the first dunk of her young career in a high school basketball game last week. Though dunks are becoming more common in women's basketball, the senior at Columbia's Keenan High School is not the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football RB John Emery Jr. will return to Tigers, not enter 2023 NFL Draft | Report
BATON ROUGE - LSU football running back John Emery Jr. is coming back to LSU for the 2023 season, according to On3 Sports. Emery had until Monday's deadline to enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft. After sitting out the entire 2021 season and the first two games of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If Nick Saban wants to hire Jeremy Pruitt at Alabama, he shouldn't let NCAA probe stop him | Toppmeyer
If we’re to believe the allegations levied by the NCAA, then Jeremy Pruitt’s transgressions at Tennessee include paying an athlete’s mother’s medical bill and funneling money to players to assist with living expenses. How fine the line is between Good Samaritan and flagrant cheating. For Pruitt’s...
Insider: Andrew Nembhard makes progress in ugly Pacers loss
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Andrew Nembhard sat in front of his locker room stall and answered the questions politely, but softly and in as few words as possible, as if he didn't want any of his teammates hear him say something positive about himself. Nembhard may be a rookie, but it didn't take veteran's read of the Pacers' locker room to know that this was not the night to be talking about progress. ...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why Jim Harbaugh couldn't pass on coaching Michigan football in 2023
When Jim Harbaugh announced Monday he would return for his ninth season as Michigan football’s coach, he acknowledged that his emotions guided the decision. “My heart,” he said, “is at the University of Michigan.”. It wasn’t a surprising revelation considering Harbaugh’s career moves have often been dictated...
